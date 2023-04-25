Anzeige
JCET Group: JCET Will Continuously Focus on R&D and Resource Investment, Preparing for Future Market Growth

Q1 2023 Financial Summary:

  • Revenue was RMB 5.86 billion.
  • Generated RMB 1.23 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.81 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.42 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.11 billion. Earnings per share was RMB 0.06.

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. According to the financial report, in Q1 2023 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 5.86 billion, and net profit of RMB 0.11 billion.


Consumer electronics demand has been weak causing chip companies to accumulate high inventory levels and face increasing market pressure. In order to actively and effectively respond to market changes, JCET continuously invests in high-performance, advanced packaging technology, and in fields with continuously growing demand such as automotive electronics, industrial electronics, and high-performance computing, to prepare for a new round of application demand growth.

In recent years, JCET focused on technology development and has achieved HVM of advanced packaging technologies such as system level (SiP), wafer level, and 2.5D/3D. In Q1 2023, the proportion of advanced packaging revenue in the company's revenue continuously exceeded 60%, becoming the "ballast stone" for the company's development. JCET invested RMB 1.31 billion in R&D in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; in the first quarter of this year, R&D investment was RMB 0.31 billion, accounting for 5.3% of revenue. JCET has made breakthroughs in the field of chiplet technology, achieving ultra-large high-density fan-out flip chip heterogeneous integration of multiple chips in packages as large as 102mm x 102mm. It is also supported with a complete set of turnkey services from design to production, providing excellent microsystem integration solutions for high-performance computing applications.

In the field of automotive electronics, the company accelerates the R&D of advanced packaging technologies related to electric vehicles and autonomous driving with high-reliability standards, as well as the development of next-generation power device modules and other products, enhancing the differentiated competitiveness of advanced technologies and services and implementing them at their factories. In Q1 2023, the revenue of automotive electronics continued to grow with a year-on-year increase of 144%.

In 2023, JCET will maintain a reasonable level of growth in total capital expenditure, expanding production capacity to meet customer needs, while actively expanding the company's investment in R&D, infrastructure, technological innovation, and factory automation upgrades.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The combination of several factors has resulted in a sustained downturn in the semiconductor market. Although the short-term performance is under pressure, JCET will continuously adhere to the strategy of promoting international and domestic business, increase investment in cutting-edge technology and resources, and focus on higher-level packaging technologies such as automotive electronic chips and diversified solutions for chiplet. The company will carry out forward-looking infrastructure, R&D, and strategic production capacity expansion, accelerate the product development and market promotion mechanisms centered on intelligent solutions, explore market demand with greater potential for future development, and provide high-quality production technology services to global customers."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2023 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)




RMB in millions














Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

ASSETS








Current assets








Currency funds





3,312


2,459

Trading financial assets





3,180


4,316

Derivative financial assets





4


18

Accounts receivable





2,605


3,689

Receivables financing





119


59

Prepayments





132


110

Other receivables





42


61

Inventories





2,636


3,152

Other current assets





276


279

Total current assets





12,306


14,143

Non-current assets








Long-term receivables





39


40

Long-term equity investments





753


765

Other equity investments





450


440

Investment properties





88


89

Fixed assets





19,045


19,517

Construction in progress





897


807

Right-of-use assets





551


578

Intangible assets





477


483

Goodwill





2,181


2,210

Long-term prepaid expenses





25


28

Deferred tax assets





251


247

Other non-current assets





104


61

Total non-current assets





24,861


25,265

Total assets





37,167


39,408









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022

Current liabilities








Short-term borrowings





898


1,174

Derivative financial liabilities





7


0

Notes payable





280


339

Accounts payable





3,504


4,634

Contract liabilities





214


214

Employee benefits payable





718


984

Taxes and surcharges payable





196


210

Other payables





377


378

Current portion of long-term liabilities





2,847


3,096

Other current liabilities





4


4

Total current liabilities





9,045


11,033

Non-current liabilities








Long-term borrowings





2,528


2,721

Lease liabilities





529


562

Long-term employee benefits payable





14


14

Deferred income





322


340

Deferred tax liabilities





32


40

Other non-current liabilities





52


55

Total non-current liabilities





3,477


3,732

Total liabilities





12,522


14,765

Equity








Paid-in capital





1,780


1,780

Capital reserves





15,103


15,080

Accumulated other comprehensive income





269


400

Surplus reserves





229


229

Unappropriated profit





7,264


7,154

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





24,645


24,643

Minority shareholders





0


0

Total equity





24,645


24,643

Total liabilities and equity





37,167


39,408









CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended






Mar 31, 2023


Mar 31, 2022

Revenue





5,860


8,138

Less: Cost of sales





5,166


6,599

Taxes and surcharges





20


16

Selling expenses





49


49

Administrative expenses





171


258

Research and development expenses





309


322

Finance expenses





57


23

Including: Interest expenses





64


43

Interest income





9


7

Add: Other income





32


56

Investment income / (loss)





2


12

Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures





(12)


(5)

Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities





8


3

Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





5


(7)

Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")





6


1

Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets





3


15

Operating profit / (loss)





144


951

Add: Non-operating income





0


5

Less: Non-operating expenses





3


0

Profit / (loss) before income taxes





141


956

Less: Income tax expenses





31


95

Net profit / (loss)





110


861

Classified by continuity of operations








Profit / (loss) from continuing operations





110


861

Classified by ownership








Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent





110


861

Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders





0


0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period





7,154


4,334

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)





7,264


5,195

Other comprehensive income, net of tax





(131)


(32)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





(131)


(32)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss





11


0

Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan





1


0

Change in the fair value of other equity investments





10


0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss





(142)


(32)

Cash flow hedge reserve





0


(4)

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements





(142)


(28)

Total comprehensive income





(21)


829

Including:








Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent





(21)


829

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders





0


0

Earnings per share








Basic earnings per share





0.06


0.48

Diluted earnings per share





0.06


0.48

















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)







RMB in millions














Three months ended






Mar 31, 2023


Mar 31, 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services





6,984


8,815

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds





94


115

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities





53


70

Total cash inflows from operating activities





7,131


9,000

Cash payments for goods and services





4,385


5,845

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees





1,194


1,249

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges





212


187

Other cash payments relating to operating activities





106


79

Total cash outflows from operating activities





5,897


7,360

Net cash flows from operating activities





1,234


1,640

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from returns of investments





3,930


1,000

Cash receipts from investment income





14


6

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets





26


26

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units





0


28

Total cash inflows from investing activities





3,970


1,060

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets





839


899

Cash payments for investments





2,780


1,650

Total cash outflows from investing activities





3,619


2,549

Net cash flows from investing activities





351


(1,489)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from borrowings





347


531

Total cash inflows from financing activities





347


531

Cash repayments for debts





985


746

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses





53


42

Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries





0


0

Other cash payments relating to financing activities





33


143

Total cash outflows from financing activities





1,071


931

Net cash flows from financing activities





(724)


(400)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





(8)


(2)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS





853


(251)

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





2,453


2,763

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD





3,306


2,512

















Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jcet-will-continuously-focus-on-rd-and-resource-investment-preparing-for-future-market-growth-301806791.html

