COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces results for the first quarter of 2023. Results as compared with the first quarter of 2022 include:

Operating Income of $229.1 million versus $212.7 million, an increase of 7.7%.

Net Income of $173.2 million versus $158.3 million, an increase of 9.4%.

EPS of $3.07 versus $2.78, an increase of 10.4%.

Net Sales of $971.2 million versus $1.01 billion, a decrease of 3.8%.

First Quarter Highlights:

The decrease in net sales was due to lower copper prices along with lower unit volume in our international mill businesses, partially offset by increased net sales in our downstream businesses that have a higher value add content. COMEX copper averaged $4.09 per pound, 10% lower than the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusting for a $5.5 million gain on property the Company disposed of in 2022, operating income increased 10.6%.

Cash generated from operations was $111.6 million, resulting in quarter end cash and short-term investments totaling $782.4 million. The Company has no net debt, and a current ratio of 4.3 to 1.

Increased the quarterly dividend by 20% to $.30 per share.

Regarding the Company's first quarter performance and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, " Our first quarter results were in line with our 2022 year-end expectations, as reported. We entered the year anticipating that more challenging economic times were likely ahead and have adjusted accordingly. Our strong cash generation and solid balance sheet will enable us to continue delivering value to our shareholders and to pursue new growth opportunities that may arise."

Mr. Christopher continued, " Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we reported that our factory in Covington, TN was severely damaged by a tornado. Most importantly, we are grateful that all of our employees were safe and without injury. As we rebuild, we have executed contingency plans, including the use of other Mueller production facilities and third party sourcing arrangements, to ensure a continuing reliable supply of products to our customers.

" The losses, both to property and resultant business interruption, are expected to be covered by existing insurance policies. Therefore, we believe the impact of this event on our financial results will be immaterial."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share data) April 1, 2023 March 26, 2022 Net sales $ 971,192 $ 1,010,002 Cost of goods sold 678,798 744,511 Depreciation and amortization 10,657 10,841 Selling, general, and administrative expense 52,631 47,456 Gain on sale of assets - (5,507 ) Operating income 229,106 212,701 Interest expense (143 ) (158 ) Interest income 6,235 160 Other income, net 2,236 620 Income before income taxes 237,434 213,323 Income tax expense (61,357 ) (54,199 ) (Loss) income from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax (984 ) 124 Consolidated net income 175,093 159,248 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,854 ) (932 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 173,239 $ 158,316 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 55,693 56,100 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 707 810 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,400 56,910 Basic earnings per share $ 3.11 $ 2.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 2.78 Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.25 MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands) April 1, 2023 March 26, 2022 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 662,479 $ 703,430 Industrial Metals Segment 165,234 174,312 Climate Segment 152,954 140,622 Elimination of intersegment sales (9,475 ) (8,362 ) Net sales $ 971,192 $ 1,010,002 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 163,854 $ 160,488 Industrial Metals Segment 27,215 23,259 Climate Segment 53,988 36,700 Unallocated income (expenses) (15,951 ) (7,746 ) Operating income $ 229,106 $ 212,701

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) April 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 611,399 $ 461,018 Short-term investments 170,997 217,863 Accounts receivable, net 503,369 380,352 Inventories 452,826 448,919 Other current assets 28,420 26,501 Total current assets 1,767,011 1,534,653 Property, plant, and equipment, net 377,324 379,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,897 22,892 Other assets 305,389 304,904 Total assets $ 2,479,621 $ 2,242,399 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 1,108 $ 811 Accounts payable 179,244 128,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,249 4,942 Other current liabilities 220,144 214,542 Total current liabilities 406,745 348,295 Long-term debt 1,251 1,218 Pension and postretirement liabilities 11,260 13,055 Environmental reserves 16,060 16,380 Deferred income taxes 17,561 16,258 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 22,773 16,880 Other noncurrent liabilities 16,502 16,349 Total liabilities 492,152 428,435 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,962,307 1,790,914 Noncontrolling interests 25,162 23,050 Total equity 1,987,469 1,813,964 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,479,621 $ 2,242,399

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands) April 1, 2023 March 26, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 175,093 $ 159,248 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,746 10,930 Stock-based compensation expense 5,637 2,573 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable (15 ) 125 Loss (income) from unconsolidated affiliates 984 (124 ) Gain on disposals of properties (115 ) (5,507 ) Deferred income tax expense 372 258 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (111,547 ) (116,610 ) Inventories (581 ) (40,803 ) Other assets (17,950 ) 314 Current liabilities 50,842 54,344 Other liabilities (2,275 ) (1,752 ) Other, net 427 (137 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 111,618 62,859 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (7,556 ) (5,259 ) Insurance proceeds - capital related 8,000 - Proceeds from the maturity of short term investments 50,000 - Proceeds from sales of properties 118 6,219 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 644 959 Net cash provided by investing activities 51,206 1,919 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (16,729 ) - Repurchase of common stock - (3,972 ) Repayments of debt (56 ) (56 ) Issuance of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net 297 - Net cash used to settle stock-based awards (2,611 ) (230 ) Net cash used in financing activities (19,099 ) (4,258 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,573 301 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 146,298 60,821 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 465,296 90,376 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 611,594 $ 151,197

