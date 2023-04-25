SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported a net income of $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $73.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $82.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "We begin 2023 with very encouraging financial results for the franchise which once again prove the resiliency of our business model amidst changing market conditions. We delivered a strong Return on Average Assets of 1.55%, further strengthened our liquidity position, and registered our fifth consecutive quarter of loan growth. We generated $70.7 million in net income and achieved a pre-tax pre-provision income of $118.1 million, up 6% when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and slightly down when compared to the previous quarter.

We registered healthy loan originations driven by steady consumer and commercial credit demand, particularly in Puerto Rico where commercial and consumer loans grew by $92.3 million and $78.9 million, respectively, during the quarter. Our credit metrics continued to improve with early delinquency indicators decreasing across most portfolios and non-performing assets registering a decrease to 0.68% of total assets. Core deposits, which exclude brokered and government deposits, decreased by $142.7 million during the quarter reflecting reductions of $139.4 million in Florida and $14.6 million in the Virgin Islands, partially offset by an increase of $11.3 million registered in Puerto Rico. Over two thirds of the deposit reduction took place in the first two months of the quarter and was primarily driven by Florida customers looking for higher yielding deposit alternatives outside the traditional banking sector. Our deposit base remained very stable following the March industry events as we opened more new deposit accounts during March than any of the prior twelve months. Our diversified deposit franchise is strategically distributed between retail and commercial customers, with low average balances per deposit account, and with over 70% of deposits insured or fully collateralized.

Finally, we continued to execute our capital deployment strategy by repurchasing approximately $50.0 million in shares of common stock and raising the common stock dividend by 17% to $0.14 per share during the quarter. Considering the industry-wide uncertain environment, we opted to pause share buybacks during the second quarter and we expect to resume share repurchases during the second half of the year. We believe that our robust capital and liquidity position coupled with our unwavering commitment to meet the banking needs of our customers will enable us to continue delivering shareholder value for the foreseeable future. We operate a well-diversified organization that serves as a vital source of credit to small businesses and consumers across multiple industries and are very fortunate to have their support and that of the communities we serve."

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. The Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted net interest income and margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, and certain capital ratios. These measures should be read in conjunction with the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Special Items

The financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth and first quarters of 2022 did not include any significant Special Items.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance regarded as Special Items.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total common equity less goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers.

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Income before income taxes was $102.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $106.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $118.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $122.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 5.7%. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 102,633 $ 106,530 $ 106,631 $ 108,798 $ 125,625 Add/Less: Provision for credit losses expense (benefit) 15,502 15,712 15,783 10,003 (13,802 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 118,135 $ 122,242 $ 122,414 $ 118,801 $ 111,823 Change from most recent prior quarter (amount) $ (4,107 ) $ (172 ) $ 3,613 $ 6,978 $ 6,915 Change from most recent prior quarter (percentage) -3.4 % -0.1 % 3.0 % 6.2 % 6.6 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Disclosures above for the definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 242,396 $ 233,452 $ 222,683 $ 208,625 $ 197,854 Interest expense 41,511 27,879 14,773 12,439 12,230 Net interest income $ 200,885 $ 205,573 $ 207,910 $ 196,186 $ 185,624 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,519,399 $ 11,364,963 $ 11,218,864 $ 11,102,310 $ 11,106,855 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,232,347 7,314,293 7,938,530 8,568,022 8,647,087 Average interest-earning assets $ 18,751,746 $ 18,679,256 $ 19,157,394 $ 19,670,332 $ 19,753,942 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,957,892 $ 10,683,776 $ 11,026,975 $ 11,567,228 $ 11,211,780 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.24 % 4.96 % 4.61 % 4.25 % 4.06 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 1.54 % 1.04 % 0.53 % 0.43 % 0.44 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.70 % 3.92 % 4.08 % 3.82 % 3.62 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.34 % 4.37 % 4.31 % 4.00 % 3.81 %

Net interest income amounted to $200.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.7 million, compared to $205.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes a net reduction of approximately $2.5 million associated to the effect of two fewer days. The decrease in net interest income reflects the following:

An $8.8 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, including: A $4.7 million increase in interest expense on time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, mainly associated with higher rates being paid in the first quarter of 2023 on new issuances and renewals, and the increase of $161.4 million in the average balance, partially offset by the effect of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of time deposits in the first quarter of 2023, excluding brokered CDs, increased 77 basis points to 1.87% as compared to the previous quarter. A $2.8 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, of which approximately $4.0 million was driven by the increase in average rates paid in the first quarter, partially offset by a reduction of $364.9 million in the average balance of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, which resulted in a decrease of approximately $0.8 million in interest expense, and the effect of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023, which resulted in a reduction of approximately $0.4 million in interest expense. A $1.3 million increase in interest expense on brokered CDs, mainly driven by the increase of $119.4 million in the average balance of brokered CDs, which resulted in additional interest expense of approximately $1.0 million, and the effect of higher rates paid in the first quarter of 2023.

A $4.7 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances mainly associated with an increase of $408.5 million in the average balance to provide for additional liquidity.



Partially offset by:



A $4.8 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, of which approximately $6.3 million was related to the effect of higher interest rates in the upward repricing of variable-rate loans and new loan originations, and approximately $1.0 million was related to the $57.9 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio. These variances were partially offset by the effects of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023, which resulted in a reduction of approximately $1.9 million in interest income and a $0.6 million reduction in interest income from Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.

A $2.1 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, primarily due to an increase of approximately $100.6 million in the average balance of this portfolio, which increased interest income by approximately $2.3 million, and a $1.2 million increase mainly due to the effects of higher yields in the auto loans and finance leases and credit card portfolios, partially offset by the effect of two fewer days in the first quarter of 2023, which resulted in a reduction of approximately $1.4 million in interest income.

A $1.2 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, primarily cash balances deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FED"), mainly due to the effect of higher market interest rates.

A $0.6 million increase in interest income on residential mortgage loans, primarily due to higher average yields in the residential portfolio, mainly driven by higher interest rates on new loan originations associated with higher market interest rates.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 4.34%, compared to 4.37% for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting, among other things, the effect of the increase in borrowings in the first quarter of 2023 and a 38 basis points increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. These factors were partially offset by the upward repricing of variable-rate commercial loans and the growth in higher yielding loans, primarily consumer loans. In addition, the mix of average non-interest bearing deposits to average total funding sources decreased from 37% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 35% in the first quarter of 2023, while the ratio of average borrowings to average total funding sources increased from 3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5% in the first quarter of 2023.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (In thousands) Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,541 $ 9,174 $ 9,820 $ 9,466 $ 9,363 Mortgage banking activities 2,812 2,572 3,400 4,082 5,206 Insurance commission income 4,847 2,898 2,624 2,946 5,275 Card and processing income 10,918 10,601 9,834 10,300 9,681 Other operating income 4,400 4,355 4,015 4,147 3,333 Non-interest income $ 32,518 $ 29,600 $ 29,693 $ 30,941 $ 32,858

Non-interest income amounted to $32.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $29.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $2.9 million increase in non-interest income was mainly due to:

A $ 2.0 million increase in insurance commission income mainly driven by $2.3 million in seasonal contingent commissions recorded in the first quarter of 2023 based on the prior year's production of insurance policies.

A $0.4 million increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts, mainly due to the effect in the fourth quarter of 2022 of an adjustment to reverse previously recognized fees on non-sufficient funds as part of changes in the fees structure.

A $0.3 million increase in card and processing income mainly related to merchant-related referral fees received during the first quarter of 2023.

A $0.2 million increase in revenues from mortgage banking activities, mainly driven by a $0.3 million net decrease in mark-to-market losses from to-be-announced mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") forward contracts and interest rate lock commitments.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (In thousands) Employees' compensation and benefits $ 56,422 $ 52,241 $ 52,939 $ 51,304 $ 49,554 Occupancy and equipment 21,186 21,843 22,543 21,505 22,386 Business promotion 3,975 5,590 5,136 4,042 3,463 Professional service fees: Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees 848 1,483 1,261 1,075 909 Outsourcing technology services 8,141 7,806 7,564 7,636 6,905 Other professional fees 2,984 3,380 3,724 3,325 2,780 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,112 5,211 5,349 4,689 5,018 FDIC deposit insurance 2,133 1,544 1,466 1,466 1,673 Other insurance and supervisory fees 2,368 2,429 2,387 2,303 2,235 Net gain on OREO operations (1,996 ) (2,557 ) (1,064 ) (1,485 ) (720 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 5,318 6,362 6,410 5,843 4,121 Communications 2,216 2,322 2,272 1,978 2,151 Other non-interest expenses 6,561 5,277 5,202 4,645 6,184 Total non-interest expenses $ 115,268 $ 112,931 $ 115,189 $ 108,326 $ 106,659

Non-interest expenses amounted to $115.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.4 million from $112.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $2.4 million increase reflects, among other things, the following significant variances:

A $4.2 million increase in employees' compensation and benefits expense, mainly driven by a seasonal increase in payroll taxes, bonuses, and stock-based compensation expense.

A $1.3 million increase in other non-interest expenses, in the table above, in part due to an increase in charges for legal and operational reserves.

A $0.6 million increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") deposit insurance cost, driven by the two basis points increase on the initial base deposit insurance assessment rate that came into effect during the first quarter of 2023.



Partially offset by:



A $1.6 million decrease in business promotion expenses, mainly related to a $1.1 million decrease in advertising, sponsorship, and public relations activities.

A $1.1 million decrease in credit and debit card processing expenses, mainly as a result of incentives received during the first quarter of 2023.

A $0.7 million decrease in professional service fees, mainly related to a decrease in collections, appraisals, and other credit-related fees.

A $0.7 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, primarily reflecting reductions in depreciation, rental and electricity expenses.

INCOME TAXES

The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $31.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $33.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly related to lower pre-tax income when compared to the prior quarter.

The Corporation's effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, remained flat at 31.2% for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $154.8 million, net of a valuation allowance of $176.0 million against the deferred tax assets. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, FirstBank, had a deferred tax asset of $147.7 million, net of a valuation allowance of $139.1 million.

CREDIT QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 36,410 $ 42,772 $ 43,036 $ 44,588 $ 48,818 Commercial mortgage 21,598 22,319 23,741 24,753 26,576 Commercial and Industrial 13,404 7,830 15,715 17,079 18,129 Construction 1,794 2,208 2,237 2,375 2,543 Consumer and finance leases 15,936 14,806 12,787 10,315 10,964 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 89,142 $ 89,935 $ 97,516 $ 99,110 $ 107,030 OREO 32,862 31,641 38,682 41,706 42,894 Other repossessed property 4,743 5,380 4,936 3,840 3,823 Other assets (1) 2,203 2,202 2,193 2,809 2,727 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 128,950 $ 129,158 $ 143,327 $ 147,465 $ 156,474 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 74,380 $ 80,517 $ 81,790 $ 94,485 $ 118,798 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.96 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.96 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.79 % (1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $10.4 million as of March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million; September 30, 2022 - $12.8 million; June 30, 2022 - $15.3 million; March 31, 2022 - $18.0 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securities, amounting to $7.1 million as of March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million; September 30, 2022 - $8.0 million; June 30, 2022 - $10.8 million; March 31, 2022 - $9.5 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Variances in credit quality metrics:

Total non-performing assets decreased by $0.2 million to $129.0 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $129.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment decreased by $0.8 million to $89.1 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $89.9 million as of December 31, 2022.



The decrease in non-performing assets was mainly driven by:

A $6.3 million decrease in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, mainly related to $3.9 million of loans restored to accrual status, $2.7 million of loans transferred to other real estate owned ("OREO"), and $1.6 million of collections, partially offset by inflows of $2.1 million.

The decrease in non-performing assets was mainly driven by:

Partially offset by:

A $4.4 million increase in nonaccrual commercial and construction loans, mainly related to the inflow of a $7.1 million commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region in the power generation industry, partially offset by $2.3 million of collections, including the payoff of a $1.0 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.

A $1.2 million increase in the OREO portfolio balance.

A $1.1 million increase in nonaccrual consumer loans, mainly auto loans and finance leases.



Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $29.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $5.6 million compared to inflows of $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $19.5 million, an increase of $1.6 million compared to inflows of $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $7.7 million compared to inflows of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the aforementioned inflow of a $7.1 million commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.7 million compared to inflows of $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. See Early Delinquency below for additional information.

Adversely classified commercial and construction loans decreased by $23.6 million to $70.0 million as of March 31, 2023. The decrease was mostly driven by the payoff of a $24.3 million commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Early Delinquency

Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $94.5 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $10.4 million, compared to $104.9 million as of December 31, 2022. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows:

Consumer loans in early delinquency decreased in the first quarter of 2023 by $4.5 million to $66.4 million, mainly in the auto loan portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency decreased by $3.0 million to $25.2 million.

Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency decreased by $2.9 million, mainly due to the migration to past due 90 days and still accruing of a $2.3 million commercial mortgage loan that matured and is in the process of renewal but for which the Corporation continues to receive interest and principal payments from the borrower.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table summarizes the activity of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022:

Quarter ended March 31,2023 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial and

Construction

Loans Consumer Loans

and Finance

Leases Total Loans

and Finance

Leases Unfunded

Loans

Commitments Held-to-

Maturity Available-

for-Sale Total

ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 62,760 $ 70,278 $ 127,426 $ 260,464 $ 4,273 $ 8,286 $ 458 $ 273,481 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 2,056 7 53 2,116 - - - 2,116 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit) 73 456 15,727 16,256 (105 ) (640 ) (9 ) 15,502 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (486 ) 185 (12,968 ) (13,269 ) - - - (13,269 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 64,403 $ 70,926 $ 130,238 $ 265,567 $ 4,168 $ 7,646 $ 449 $ 277,830 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,811,528 $ 5,359,512 $ 3,406,945 $ 11,577,985 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.29 % 1.32 % 3.82 % 2.29 % Quarter ended December 31, 2022 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential

Mortgage

Loans Commercial and

Construction

Loans Consumer Loans

and Finance

Leases Total Loans

and Finance

Leases Unfunded

Loans

Commitments Held-to-

Maturity Available-

for-Sale Total

ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 65,079 $ 67,572 $ 125,208 $ 257,859 $ 4,242 $ 8,257 $ 664 $ 271,022 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (1,821 ) 3,469 14,003 15,651 31 29 1 15,712 Net charge-offs (498 ) (763 ) (11,785 ) (13,046 ) - - (207 ) (13,253 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 62,760 $ 70,278 $ 127,426 $ 260,464 $ 4,273 $ 8,286 $ 458 $ 273,481 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,847,290 $ 5,378,067 $ 3,327,468 $ 11,552,825 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.20 % 1.31 % 3.83 % 2.25 %

The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases

As of March 31, 2023, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $265.6 million, an increase of $5.1 million, from $260.5 million as of December 31, 2022. The ACL for commercial and construction loans remained relatively flat when compared to the previous quarter as a result of the following offsetting factors: reserve increases of $5.0 million for a new nonacccrual commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region in the power generation industry, and $1.1 million due to a less favorable economic outlook in the projection of certain forecasted macroeconomic variables, such as the commercial real estate price index ("CRE price index"); partially offset by reserve decreases of $6.1 million associated with the receipt of updated financial information of certain borrowers and the repayment of a $24.3 million adversely classified commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region. The ACL for consumer loans increased by $2.9 million, primarily reflecting the effect of the increase in the size of the consumer loan portfolios and the increase in historical charge-off levels. The ACL for residential mortgage loans increased by $1.6 million, in part related to a $2.1 million cumulative increase in the ACL, due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures," for which the Corporation elected to discontinue the use of a discounted cash flow methodology for restructured accruing loans. This adjustment had a corresponding decrease, net of applicable taxes, in beginning retained earnings as of January 1, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was an expense of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net benefit of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily related to the decrease in qualitative adjustments due to improvements in underlying portfolio metrics. Provision for credit losses for the consumer loans and finance leases portfolio was $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting the increase in the size of the consumer loan portfolios and the increase in historical charge-off levels in all major portfolio classes. Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolio was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The expense recognized during the first quarter of 2023 was impacted by the aforementioned offsetting factors. Meanwhile, the expense recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022 was mostly related to the increase in the size of the loan portfolio and a less favorable economic outlook in the projection of certain forecasted macroeconomic variables, such as the CRE price index.

The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.29% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 2.25% as of December 31, 2022. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 298% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 290% as of December 31, 2022.

Net Charge-Offs

The following table presents ratios of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Residential mortgage 0.07% 0.07% 0.13% 0.11% 0.15% Commercial mortgage -0.03% 0.00% -0.01% -0.22% 0.00% Commercial and Industrial 0.00% 0.19% -0.07% -0.07% -0.10% Construction -0.17% -1.82% 0.07% -0.09% -0.03% Consumer loans and finance leases 1.54% 1.44% 1.05% 0.91% 0.85% Total loans 0.46% 0.46% 0.31% 0.21% 0.24%

The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.

Net charge-offs were $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, or an annualized 0.46% of average loans, compared to $13.0 million, or an annualized 0.46% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase of $0.3 million in net charge-offs included the following:

A $1.1 million increase in consumer loan net charge-offs, reflected across all major portfolio classes.



Partially offset by:



A $0.8 million decrease in commercial and construction loans net charge-offs mainly related to a $1.7 million charge-off recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the sale of an adversely classified commercial and industrial participated loan in the Florida region, partially offset by a $0.5 million recovery recorded on a construction loan in the Puerto Rico region also during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments

The Corporation estimates expected credit losses over the contractual period during which the Corporation is exposed to credit risk as a result of a contractual obligation to extend credit, such as pursuant to unfunded loan commitments and standby letters of credit for commercial and construction loans, unless the obligation is unconditionally cancellable by the Corporation. The ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures is adjusted as a provision for credit loss expense. As of March 31, 2023, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures was $4.2 million, compared to $4.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Held-to-Maturity Debt Securities

As of March 31, 2023, the ACL for held-to-maturity debt securities, which relates only to Puerto Rico municipal bonds, was $7.6 million, compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease on the ACL was mostly related to a reduction in qualitative reserves driven by updated financial information of certain bond issuers received during the first quarter of 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $823.6 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $480.5 million as of December 31, 2022. When adding $2.4 billion of free high-quality liquid securities that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, the total core liquidity amounted to $3.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, or 16.77% of total assets, compared to $3.5 billion, or 19.02% of total assets as of December 31, 2022. In addition, as of March 31, 2023, the Corporation had $882.5 million available for credit with the FHLB based on the value of collateral pledged with the FHLB. As such, the basic liquidity ratio (which includes cash, free high-quality liquid assets such as U.S. government and GSEs obligations that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets) was approximately 21.42% of total assets as of March 31, 2023, compared to 22.48% of total assets as of December 31, 2022.

In addition to the aforementioned available credit from the FHLB, the Corporation also maintains borrowing capacity at the FED Discount Window Program. The Corporation does not consider borrowing capacity from the FED Discount Window as a primary source of liquidity but had approximately $1.4 billion available for funding under the FED's Borrower-In-Custody ("BIC") Program as of March 31, 2023. Also, the Corporation has access to financing with other counterparties through repurchase agreements and is enrolled in the FED's Bank Term Funding Program. Combined, as of March 31, 2023, the Corporation had $5.5 billion available to meet liquidity needs.

The Corporation's total deposits, excluding brokered CDs, amounted to $15.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $16.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, including government deposits amounting to $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, which are fully collateralized. As of March 31, 2023, $4.8 billion of these deposits are uninsured, which represent 30.13% of total deposits, compared to $4.9 billion, or 30.65% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2022. Brokered CDs amounted to $252.9 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $105.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Refer to Table 10 below for additional information about the deposits composition.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were approximately $19.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, up $342.6 million from December 31, 2022.

The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:

A $343.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents mainly related to the $347.8 million increase in borrowings to enhance available cash as a precautionary measure, as discussed above.

A $4.3 million decrease in investment securities, mainly driven by repayments of approximately $102.3 million primarily on U.S. agencies MBS, partially offset by an $87.2 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates and an $11.3 million increase in investments on FHLB stock.

A $28.0 million increase in total loans. The increase consisted of a $141.5 million growth in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by decreases of $108.6 million in the Florida region and $4.9 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a portfolio basis, the increase consisted of a $79.5 million growth in consumer loans, primarily auto loans and finance leases, partially offset by decreases of $32.9 million in residential mortgage loans and $18.6 million in commercial and construction loans. The decrease in commercial and construction loans mainly reflected $93.3 million in payoffs and paydowns of five commercial and industrial relationships in the Florida region, each in excess of $10 million, partially offset by loan originations.



Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals, and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $237.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $188.3 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations; (ii) a $38.3 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) an $11.2 million decrease in consumer loan originations, primarily on finance leases.



Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $909.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $139.3 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The $139.3 million decline in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $107.1 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations mainly due to certain large financings originated in the previous quarter related to borrowers engaged in the health, hotel, and information processing sectors; (ii) a $20.2 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) a $12.0 million decrease in consumer loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $2.1 million net decline in total loan originations consisted of: (i) a $7.2 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations; (ii) a $4.9 million increase in commercial and construction loan originations; and (iii) a $0.2 million increase in consumer loan originations.



Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $145.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $242.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The $96.4 million net decline in total loan originations consisted of (i) an $86.1 million decrease in commercial and construction loan originations, reflecting both lower new originations and lower utilization of credit lines; (ii) a $10.9 million decrease in residential mortgage loan originations; and (iii) an $0.6 million increase in consumer loan originations.

Total liabilities were approximately $17.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $262.5 million from December 31, 2022.

The increase in total liabilities was mainly due to:

A $347.8 million increase in borrowings, reflecting increases of $250.0 million in FHLB advances and $97.8 million in repurchase agreements. During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation added $425.0 million of short-term FHLB advances at an average cost of 5.04% and $300.0 million of long-term FHLB advances at an average cost of 4.59%, and repaid upon maturity $475.0 million of short-term FHLB advances at an average cost of 4.56%. In addition, the Corporation added $173.0 million of short-term repurchase agreements at an average cost of 5.08%, and repaid upon maturity $75.1 million of short-term repurchase agreements at an average cost of 4.55%.

A $147.1 million increase in brokered CDs, as the Corporation continues to diversify its funding sources. The increase reflects the effect of new issuances amounting to $189.7 million with an all-in cost of 4.70%, partially offset by approximately $42.6 million of maturing brokered CDs, with an all-in cost of 4.06%, that were paid off during the first quarter of 2023.



Partially offset by:



A $142.7 million decrease in total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting reductions of $139.4 million in the Florida region and $14.6 million in the Virgin Islands region, partially offset by an increase of $11.3 million in the Puerto Rico region. Most of the decrease was related to saving and checking accounts in the Florida region used for loan repayments, as well as customers continuing to reallocate cash into higher-yielding alternatives. Notwithstanding, these reductions were partially offset by an increase in time deposits, including the shift from non-interest bearing or low-interest bearing products to time deposits, driven by higher rates offered.

A $95.9 million decrease in government deposits, consisting of decreases of $114.7 million in the Puerto Rico region and $0.3 million in the Florida region, partially offset by an increase of $19.1 million in the Virgin Islands region. Most of the decrease in the Puerto Rico region was related to reductions in the balance of operational accounts of a public corporation.

Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $80.1 million from December 31, 2022. The growth was driven by the $87.2 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss and the earnings generated in the first quarter of 2023, partially offset by the repurchase of approximately 3.6 million shares of common stock for a total purchase price of approximately $50.0 million, $25.4 million in quarterly dividends declared to common stock shareholders, and the $1.3 million decrease related to the adoption of ASU 2022-02.

As of March 31, 2023, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 16.33%, 16.33%, 19.02%, and 10.57%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital, and leverage ratios of 16.53%, 16.53%, 19.21%, and 10.70%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank, were 16.65%, 17.45%, 18.71%, and 11.29%, respectively, as of March 31, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 16.84%, 17.65%, 18.90%, and 11.43%, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

On a non-GAAP basis, the Corporation's tangible common equity ratio increased to 7.12% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 6.81% as of December 31, 2022. The increase in tangible common equity includes the effect of an $87.2 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by capital return that consisted of $50.0 million in common stock repurchases and $25.4 million in common stock quarterly dividends declared during the first quarter of 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (In thousands, except ratios and per share information) Tangible Equity: Total equity - GAAP $ 1,405,593 $ 1,325,540 $ 1,265,333 $ 1,557,916 $ 1,781,102 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (86 ) (205 ) (376 ) (599 ) (873 ) Core deposit intangible (18,987 ) (20,900 ) (22,818 ) (24,736 ) (26,648 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible - (13 ) (51 ) (89 ) (127 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,347,909 $ 1,265,811 $ 1,203,477 $ 1,493,881 $ 1,714,843 Tangible Assets: Total assets - GAAP $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484 $ 18,442,034 $ 19,531,635 $ 19,929,037 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Purchased credit card relationship intangible (86 ) (205 ) (376 ) (599 ) (873 ) Core deposit intangible (18,987 ) (20,900 ) (22,818 ) (24,736 ) (26,648 ) Insurance customer relationship intangible - (13 ) (51 ) (89 ) (127 ) Tangible assets $ 18,919,430 $ 18,574,755 $ 18,380,178 $ 19,467,600 $ 19,862,778 Common shares outstanding 179,789 182,709 186,258 191,626 198,701 Tangible common equity ratio 7.12 % 6.81 % 6.55 % 7.67 % 8.63 % Tangible book value per common share $ 7.50 $ 6.93 $ 6.46 $ 7.80 $ 8.63

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government

As of March 31, 2023, the Corporation had $340.0 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities, and public corporations, an increase of $1.1 million when compared to $338.9 million as of December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, approximately $183.4 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $113.1 million consisted of loans and obligations which are supported by one or more specific sources of municipal revenues. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $10.2 million in a loan extended to an affiliate of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and $30.0 million in loans to agencies of Puerto Rico public corporations. In addition, the total direct exposure included obligations of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.3 million (fair value of $2.2 million as of March 31, 2023), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.1 million as of March 31, 2023, of which $0.4 million is due to credit deterioration.

The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $165.8 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities. As of March 31, 2023, the ACL for these securities was $7.6 million, compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, the Corporation had $2.2 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2022. Approximately 25% of the public sector deposits as of March 31, 2023, were from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico, and 75% were from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.

EXHIBIT A

Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except for share information) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 822,542 $ 478,480 Money market investments: Time deposits with other financial institutions 300 300 Other short-term investments 759 1,725 Total money market investments 1,059 2,025 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $449 as of March 31, 2023; $458 as of December 31, 2022) 5,589,256 5,599,520 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $7,646 as of March 31, 2023 and $8,286 as of December 31, 2022 (fair value 2023 - $419,752; 2022 - $427,115) 423,749 429,251 Total debt securities 6,013,005 6,028,771 Equity securities 66,714 55,289 Total investment securities 6,079,719 6,084,060 Loans, net of ACL (March 31, 2023 - $265,567; December 31, 2022 - $260,464) 11,312,418 11,292,361 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 15,183 12,306 Total loans, net 11,327,601 11,304,667 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments 63,841 69,730 Premises and equipment, net 137,580 142,935 OREO 32,862 31,641 Deferred tax asset, net 154,780 155,584 Goodwill 38,611 38,611 Other intangible assets 19,073 21,118 Other assets 299,446 305,633 Total assets $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 6,024,304 $ 6,112,884 Interest-bearing deposits 10,027,661 10,030,583 Total deposits 16,051,965 16,143,467 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 172,982 75,133 Advances from the FHLB 925,000 675,000 Other borrowings 183,762 183,762 Accounts payable and other liabilities 237,812 231,582 Total liabilities 17,571,521 17,308,944 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value, 223,663,116 shares issued (March 31, 2023 - 179,788,698 shares outstanding; December 31, 2022 - 182,709,059 shares outstanding) 22,366 22,366 Additional paid-in capital 959,912 970,722 Retained earnings 1,688,176 1,644,209 Treasury stock, at cost (March 31, 2023 - 43,874,418 shares; December 31, 2022 - 40,954,057 shares) (547,311 ) (506,979 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (717,550 ) (804,778 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,405,593 1,325,540 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,977,114 $ 18,634,484

Table 2 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (In thousands, except per share information) Net interest income: Interest income $ 242,396 $ 233,452 $ 197,854 Interest expense 41,511 27,879 12,230 Net interest income 200,885 205,573 185,624 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit): Loans 16,256 15,651 (16,989 ) Unfunded loan commitments (105 ) 31 (178 ) Debt securities (649 ) 30 3,365 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit) 15,502 15,712 (13,802 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 185,383 189,861 199,426 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 9,541 9,174 9,363 Mortgage banking activities 2,812 2,572 5,206 Card and processing income 10,918 10,601 9,681 Other non-interest income 9,247 7,253 8,608 Total non-interest income 32,518 29,600 32,858 Non-interest expenses: Employees' compensation and benefits 56,422 52,241 49,554 Occupancy and equipment 21,186 21,843 22,386 Business promotion 3,975 5,590 3,463 Professional service fees 11,973 12,669 10,594 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,112 5,211 5,018 Insurance and supervisory fees 4,501 3,973 3,908 Net gain on OREO operations (1,996 ) (2,557 ) (720 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 5,318 6,362 4,121 Other non-interest expenses 8,777 7,599 8,335 Total non-interest expenses 115,268 112,931 106,659 Income before income taxes 102,633 106,530 125,625 Income tax expense 31,935 33,356 43,025 Net income $ 70,698 $ 73,174 $ 82,600 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 70,698 $ 73,174 $ 82,600 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.41

Table 3 - Selected Financial Data

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Shares in thousands) Per Common Share Results: Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 Average shares outstanding 180,215 183,649 198,130 Average shares outstanding diluted 181,236 184,847 199,537 Book value per common share $ 7.82 $ 7.25 $ 8.96 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 7.50 $ 6.93 $ 8.63 Common Stock Price: End of period $ 11.42 $ 12.72 $ 13.12 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent): Profitability: Return on Average Assets 1.55 1.58 1.65 Return on Average Common Equity 21.00 22.37 16.64 Interest Rate Spread (2) 3.84 4.08 3.77 Net Interest Margin (2) 4.48 4.52 3.96 Efficiency ratio (3) 49.39 48.02 48.82 Capital and Other: Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets 7.36 7.05 9.94 Total capital 19.02 19.21 20.44 Common equity Tier 1 capital 16.33 16.53 17.71 Tier 1 capital 16.33 16.53 17.71 Leverage 10.57 10.70 10.35 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.12 6.81 8.63 Dividend payout ratio 35.69 30.12 23.81 Basic liquidity ratio (4) 21.42 22.48 32.55 Core liquidity ratio (5) 16.77 19.02 26.50 Loan to deposit ratio 72.22 71.64 64.18 Uninsured deposits, excluding fully collateralized deposits, to total deposits 30.13 30.86 32.72 Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment 2.29 2.25 2.21 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding 0.46 0.46 0.24 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases - expense (benefit) to net charge-offs 122.51 119.97 (257.64 ) Non-performing assets to total assets 0.68 0.69 0.79 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.77 0.78 0.96 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment 297.91 289.61 229.33 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans 503.62 552.26 421.64 (1) Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Statement of Financial Condition above and Table 4 below for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (3) Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets. (5) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day to total assets.

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth and first quarters of 2022. The table also reconciles net interest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Net Interest Income Interest income - GAAP $ 242,396 $ 233,452 $ 197,854 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 6 5 (15 ) Interest income excluding valuations 242,402 233,457 197,839 Tax-equivalent adjustment 6,347 7,391 7,219 Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations $ 248,749 $ 240,848 $ 205,058 Interest expense - GAAP $ 41,511 $ 27,879 $ 12,230 Net interest income - GAAP $ 200,885 $ 205,573 $ 185,624 Net interest income excluding valuations $ 200,891 $ 205,578 $ 185,609 Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations $ 207,238 $ 212,969 $ 192,828 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 11,519,399 $ 11,364,963 $ 11,106,855 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 7,232,347 7,314,293 8,647,087 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 18,751,746 $ 18,679,256 $ 19,753,942 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 10,957,892 $ 10,683,776 $ 11,211,780 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.24 % 4.96 % 4.06 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 1.54 % 1.04 % 0.44 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.70 % 3.92 % 3.62 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.34 % 4.37 % 3.81 % Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations 5.24 % 4.96 % 4.06 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities excluding valuations 1.54 % 1.04 % 0.44 % Net interest spread excluding valuations 3.70 % 3.92 % 3.62 % Net interest margin excluding valuations 4.34 % 4.37 % 3.81 % Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations 5.38 % 5.12 % 4.21 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 1.54 % 1.04 % 0.44 % Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations 3.84 % 4.08 % 3.77 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations 4.48 % 4.52 % 3.96 %

Table 5 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)

Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 404,249 $ 394,471 $ 1,835,766 $ 4,650 $ 3,444 $ 820 4.67 % 3.46 % 0.18 % Government obligations (2) 2,909,976 2,910,733 2,736,095 10,765 10,386 8,232 1.50 % 1.42 % 1.22 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,864,145 3,973,307 4,041,975 19,396 20,838 19,420 2.04 % 2.08 % 1.95 % FHLB stock 40,838 22,292 21,465 421 284 287 4.18 % 5.05 % 5.42 % Other investments 13,139 13,490 11,786 139 48 21 4.29 % 1.41 % 0.72 % Total investments (3) 7,232,347 7,314,293 8,647,087 35,371 35,000 28,780 1.98 % 1.90 % 1.35 % Residential mortgage loans 2,835,240 2,839,268 2,961,456 39,794 39,225 40,687 5.69 % 5.48 % 5.57 % Construction loans 146,041 128,845 114,732 2,676 2,227 1,524 7.43 % 6.86 % 5.39 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,167,727 5,127,028 5,103,870 85,885 81,464 62,004 6.74 % 6.30 % 4.93 % Finance leases 735,500 691,585 588,200 13,809 12,769 10,912 7.61 % 7.33 % 7.52 % Consumer loans 2,634,891 2,578,237 2,338,597 71,214 70,163 61,151 10.96 % 10.80 % 10.60 % Total loans (4) (5) 11,519,399 11,364,963 11,106,855 213,378 205,848 176,278 7.51 % 7.19 % 6.44 % Total interest-earning assets $ 18,751,746 $ 18,679,256 $ 19,753,942 $ 248,749 $ 240,848 $ 205,058 5.38 % 5.12 % 4.21 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,342,360 $ 2,180,928 $ 2,363,045 $ 10,782 $ 6,055 $ 4,421 1.87 % 1.10 % 0.76 % Brokered CDs 166,698 47,304 91,713 1,587 286 477 3.86 % 2.40 % 2.11 % Other interest-bearing deposits 7,544,901 7,909,759 8,132,149 17,516 14,696 2,754 0.94 % 0.74 % 0.14 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 91,004 139,740 241,111 1,069 1,407 2,182 4.76 % 3.99 % 3.67 % Advances from the FHLB 629,167 220,652 200,000 7,176 2,469 1,063 4.63 % 4.44 % 2.16 % Other borrowings 183,762 185,393 183,762 3,381 2,966 1,333 7.46 % 6.35 % 2.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 10,957,892 $ 10,683,776 $ 11,211,780 $ 41,511 $ 27,879 $ 12,230 1.54 % 1.04 % 0.44 % Net interest income $ 207,238 $ 212,969 $ 192,828 Interest rate spread 3.84 % 4.08 % 3.77 % Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.52 % 3.96 % (1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $3.1 million, $2.7 million, and $2.6 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 6 - Loan Portfolio by Geography

As of March 31,2023 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,205,659 $ 176,123 $ 429,746 $ 2,811,528 Commercial loans: Construction loans 44,297 3,898 95,469 143,664 Commercial mortgage loans 1,766,479 62,694 524,486 2,353,659 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,872,215 69,013 920,961 2,862,189 Commercial loans 3,682,991 135,605 1,540,916 5,359,512 Finance leases 755,482 - - 755,482 Consumer loans 2,579,532 63,231 8,700 2,651,463 Loans held for investment 9,223,664 374,959 1,979,362 11,577,985 Loans held for sale 14,830 - 353 15,183 Total loans $ 9,238,494 $ 374,959 $ 1,979,715 $ 11,593,168 As of December 31, 2022 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,237,983 $ 179,917 $ 429,390 $ 2,847,290 Commercial loans: Construction loans 30,529 4,243 98,181 132,953 Commercial mortgage loans 1,768,890 65,314 524,647 2,358,851 Commercial and Industrial loans 1,791,235 68,874 1,026,154 2,886,263 Commercial loans 3,590,654 138,431 1,648,982 5,378,067 Finance leases 718,230 - - 718,230 Consumer loans 2,537,840 61,419 9,979 2,609,238 Loans held for investment 9,084,707 379,767 2,088,351 11,552,825 Loans held for sale 12,306 - - 12,306 Total loans $ 9,097,013 $ 379,767 $ 2,088,351 $ 11,565,131

Table 7 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography

As of March 31,2023 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 22,924 $ 6,069 $ 7,417 $ 36,410 Commercial mortgage 13,677 7,921 - 21,598 Commercial and Industrial 4,589 1,163 7,652 13,404 Construction 737 1,057 - 1,794 Consumer and finance leases 15,483 306 147 15,936 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 57,410 16,516 15,216 89,142 OREO 28,323 4,539 - 32,862 Other repossessed property 4,620 112 11 4,743 Other assets (1) 2,203 - - 2,203 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 92,556 $ 21,167 $ 15,227 $ 128,950 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 72,000 $ 2,380 $ - $ 74,380 As of December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 28,857 $ 6,614 $ 7,301 $ 42,772 Commercial mortgage 14,341 7,978 - 22,319 Commercial and Industrial 5,859 1,179 792 7,830 Construction 831 1,377 - 2,208 Consumer and finance leases 14,142 469 195 14,806 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 64,030 17,617 8,288 89,935 OREO 28,135 3,475 31 31,641 Other repossessed property 5,275 76 29 5,380 Other assets (1) 2,202 - - 2,202 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 99,642 $ 21,168 $ 8,348 $ 129,158 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 76,417 $ 4,100 $ - $ 80,517 (1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $10.4 million as of March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $7.1 million as of March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Table 8 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases

Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period $ 260,464 $ 257,859 $ 269,030 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 2,116 - - Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense (benefit) 16,256 15,651 (16,989 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries of loans and finance leases: Residential mortgage (486 ) (498 ) (1,146 ) Commercial mortgage 150 10 7 Commercial and Industrial (28 ) (1,360 ) 745 Construction 63 587 8 Consumer loans and finance leases (12,968 ) (11,785 ) (6,208 ) Net charge-offs (13,269 ) (13,046 ) (6,594 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period $ 265,567 $ 260,464 $ 245,447 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment 2.29% 2.25% 2.21% Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.46% 0.46% 0.24% Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense (benefit) to net charge-offs during the period 1.23x 1.20x -2.58x

Table 9 - Annualized Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans

Quarter Ended March 31,2023 December 31, 2022 March 31,2022 Residential mortgage 0.07% 0.07% 0.15% Commercial mortgage -0.03% 0.00% 0.00% Commercial and Industrial 0.00% 0.19% -0.10% Construction -0.17% -1.82% -0.03% Consumer loans and finance leases 1.54% 1.44% 0.85% Total loans 0.46% 0.46% 0.24%

Table 10 - Deposits

As of March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Time deposits $ 2,418,611 $ 2,250,876 Interest-bearing saving and checking accounts 7,356,145 7,673,881 Non-interest bearing deposits 6,024,304 6,112,884 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs (1) 15,799,060 16,037,641 Brokered CDs 252,905 105,826 Total deposits $ 16,051,965 $ 16,143,467 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits $ 13,125,868 $ 13,268,585 (1) As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, government deposits amounted to $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively.

