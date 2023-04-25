Shur-Sales to promote Perimeter's portfolio of foam and retardant solutions

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, has entered into an agreement with Shur-Sales & Marketing Inc, making Shur-Sales a manufacturer's representative for Perimeter Solutions comprehensive line of firefighting solutions with special emphasis on Class A Foam and Ground Applied Retardant.

Perimeter Solutions produces PHOS-CHEK® ground-based fire retardant to help communities improve their resilience and rapid response to wildfire. The company also offers PHOS-CHEK and SOLBERG® Class A Foam. Class A foam solution is used for wildland firefighting and is also used by municipal fire departments to extinguish structural Class A fires.

Shur-Sales is a multidivisional independent manufacturer's representative firm that manages sales forces in the Industrial Safety Equipment and Firefighting Equipment marketplaces. Each division has a dedicated sales force, focusing on their specific markets. The Fire Service Team will represent Perimeter Solutions in the following states: Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, California, Texas (El Paso County), Hawaii, and Alaska.

The Shur-Sales team has added staff to its Fire Service Team led by Product Manager Kevin Shea, and they will collaborate with Perimeter Solutions sales and distribution, led by Todd Wayshville, Perimeter Solutions' Sales Director for the Americas. This gives Perimeter additional outside personnel with training and technical expertise who will work to get the company's products and services in front of decision makers within fire departments and other fire safety and management organizations.

"Shur-Sales and Perimeter Solutions share a passion for firefighter safety, and this partnership will expand on our mission to protect property and save lives," says Jeff Emery, President of Global Fire Safety for Perimeter Solutions. "With Shur-Sales' expertise and dedicated sales force, we are confident that we can better serve our customers and increase their awareness of our range of firefighting solutions available to protect their communities."

For inquiries about Perimeter Solutions and its products and services for the fire safety industry, contact Wayshville at todd.wayshville@perimeter-solutions.com, or visit www.perimeter-solutions.com. You can also visit us during FDIC International this week in booth 3268.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Perimeter Solutions' ground-based fire retardant helps communities improve their resilience and rapid response to wildfire

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' - because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

