Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp (CSE: SLZ) is on the verge of becoming a significant participant in the country's green economy with its strategic metal's exploration operations. The company has recently expanded its potential to include lithium, which is a critical component for electric car batteries, alongside its existing zinc and lead exploration developments.

Slave Lake Zinc has a unique project with an established zinc/lead target and unparalleled lithium potential in the same suite of host rocks.

With the Canadian government's recent deal with Volkswagen of Germany to support the construction of the largest battery manufacturing facility in Canada, and Chile's nationalization of all lithium production in the country, Slave Lake Zinc is well-positioned to be a key supplier of critical metals for Canada's green future.

Historic data that the company possesses, as reported earlier, confirms the regional extent of the pegmatites, which potentially contain the sought-after lithium, that will be used in the production of batteries for electric cars, including the St. Thomas battery operations. The company's confirmed zinc/lead samples over 35 sq.km and historic pegmatite showings at surface and at depth, as confirmed in the historic drill logs at both the MWK 1 and the MOC historic drill locations, with the MOC drills over 6km west of the head frame 1952 mining operations. With the expanded O'Connor Lake project able to become a significant exploration project within the mining industry of the Northwest Territories, with the partnership and support of the Northwest Territory Metis Nation and the communities of the South Slave Region helping to fight against climate change, and possibly supply the critical metals needed for Canada's green future.

Slave Lake Zinc has already accomplished significant milestones, including a collaboration agreement, the discovery of a new showing 5km north of the headframe, identification of historic pegmatites, expansion of its land position to over 6500+ hectares, and obtaining a drill permit and water license on its original lease. Slave Lake Zinc is excited about the prospect of getting boots on the ground to prioritize future drill targets and collect samples from the pegmatite zones and previously unsampled mineral occurrences.

At its recent annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2023, all items were approved, including the re-election of five directors to the company's board, the appointment of SHIM & Associates LLP as auditor, and the re-approval of the Company's rolling 15% stock option plan by disinterested shareholders. Mr. Wigham will continue as the Company's CEO, Mr. Rai as the Company's President, and Mr. Cummings as the Company's CFO. In addition, the company has hired Grant Galloway of FP Wealth Management as a consultant based in London to provide European exposure.

Slave Lake Zinc is excited about the opportunities ahead and is poised to contribute significantly to Canada's strategic metal needs, support the green economy, and play a pivotal role in the mining industry's future in Canada.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

