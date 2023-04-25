Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: ZEISS Announces U.S. FDA Approval of the CT LUCIA 621P Monofocal IOL, Offering the Unique ZEISS Optic to the U.S. Market

The monofocal IOL enables surgeons to treat a wide range of cataract patients while supporting optimized visual outcomes.

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZEISS Medical Technology announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the CT LUCIA® 621P Monofocal IOL from ZEISS, an aspheric, monofocal, single-piece C-loop IOL. The IOL features the patented ZEISS Optic (ZO) Asphericity Concept, which is designed to compensate for a wide range of spherical aberrations and at the same time optimize visual outcomes in the event of potential decentration and lens misalignments.





"This is my standard, go-to monofocal lens. It's one we use routinely in our practice and even for complex cases," said Sri Ganesh, MD, Chairman and Managing Director of Nethradhama Super Speciality Eye Hospital, Bangalore (India). "Since it's a preloaded lens that is easy to use, it's very predictable. And the refractive stability is reliable from 15-day post-op to three months, or even one year out."

The CT LUCIA 621P Monofocal IOL is a key element of the ZEISS cataract workflow solution portfolio enabling surgeons to deliver optimized visual outcomes for cataract patients. Along with the patented ZEISS Optic (ZO) Asphericity Concept, the IOL comes in a fully preloaded injector for an intuitive, smooth, and controlled injection. Additionally, the architecture of the IOL is designed to enable easy centering while maximizing direct capsular contact, thus optimizing stability and supporting a consistent position in the bag.

"Even in a standard case where everything goes well, we may see short- and/or long-term decentration because each eye is anatomically a little different. What is great about the ZEISS Optic is it combines advantageous qualities of both aspheric and spherical lenses, making the lens design less susceptible to optical decentration issues even up to a millimeter, thus helping to maintain optical quality. ZEISS has a brand built on high-quality optics like this," said William Wiley, MD, Medical Director of the Cleveland Eye Clinic (USA).

"The CT LUCIA 621P Monofocal IOL is a great example of how our latest ophthalmic innovations are driving efficiency and better patient outcomes in the United States," said Euan S. Thomson, PhD, President of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit and Head of the Digital Business Unit for ZEISS Medical Technology. "As part of our ZEISS Medical Ecosystem and integrated with other ZEISS cataract workflow solutions, we believe this monofocal IOL will promote better surgical management and help set new standards for cataract patient care."

The CT LUCIA® 621P Monofocal IOL from ZEISS will be showcased at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) conference in San Diego, CA, from May 5-8, 2023. For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med





