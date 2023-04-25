Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.04.2023
25.04.2023 | 15:14
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Building a Just and Regenerative Tomorrow With Forum for the Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

What does a sustainable future look like?

Leading international sustainability nonprofit Forum for the Future works to tackle this very question. Their answer: a just and regenerative future where the capacity of all living systems is strengthened to adapt, replenish, and regenerate; everyone's human rights and potential to thrive is respected; and our economies and societies are rewired to serve both people and the planet.

But how do we get there?

We invited Sally Uren, Chief Executive at Forum for the Future, to walk us through how businesses can lead the way to create a just and regenerative future where both people and the planet thrive and what to do along the way.

Listen for insights on:

  • Why procurement is a critical opportunity for value creation
  • How to build and maintain a successful partnership
  • How to shape the C-suite and Board's mindsets to be open to social and environmental sustainability

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

