Dienstag, 25.04.2023
WKN: A0B6WB | ISIN: LT0000111650 | Ticker-Symbol: XIC
25.04.23
11:44 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2023 | 15:34
Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding Sustainability report

AB Klaipedos Nafta (further - KN), operator of the oil and liquefied natural gas terminals, prepared Sustainability Report of 2022. Report is prepared with reference to the international Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

For more information regarding KN social responsibility and sustainability, please contact Orinta Barkauskaite, KN Head of Communication, ph. +370 611 279 85.

ATTACHED: Sustainability report for 2022.

Attachment

  • KN sustainability report for 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7d02987-33c5-4f36-9723-76c5bf5495cb)

