Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ) is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary content creation platform that utilizes advanced artificial intelligence technology to generate high-quality art and copy for content creators. The platform now offers crypto payments as an alternative to traditional credit card payments, providing content creators with a faster, more secure, and cost-effective way to pay for services. MetatronAi.com is also available as a mobile app version on the Google and Apple app stores.

The integration of cryptocurrency as a payment method ensures that content creators' sensitive financial information is not shared, providing an extra layer of security and privacy. By providing additional payment options, MetatronAi is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its users.

The mobile app versions of the platform offer the same functionality and features as the website and are optimized for mobile devices, allowing content creators to work on the go. MetatronAi's user-friendly interface and intuitive design make it easy for content creators to use, saving them time and effort. Every major AI tool and feature available to the public can be found on our platform, with more added on a regular basis.

With a vast library of templates and assets, MetatronAi provides content creators with everything they need to create engaging content, including headlines, product descriptions, ads, reports, graphics, art and soon AI generated videos. The platform's AI-powered technology generates original content tailored to each creator's unique style and preferences.

"Our platform is designed to help content creators work more efficiently and securely," said Joe Riehl the CEO of Metatron. "The integration of crypto payments and the launch of our mobile app versions demonstrate our commitment to providing our users with a seamless and innovative experience."

MetatronAi's goal is to help content creators focus on creating outstanding content that resonates with their audience, while streamlining the content creation process.

About Metatron

Metatron Inc, established in 2009 and traded publicly as (OTC Pink: MRNJ), is the developer behind MetatronAI.com, an AI content platform that empowers individuals and teams to amplify their content strategies through AI technology. Having created over 1,000 mobile apps with over 5 million downloads, many of which have ranked in the top 20 on their respective charts, Metatron offers unique solutions for business and content creators. With MetatronAI.com, everyone from individual freelancers to enterprise companies' creators can overcome writer's block, repurpose their existing work, generate original images, and adapt their content to various formats and languages.

