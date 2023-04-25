Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 25
[25.04.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|16,499,832.00
|USD
|0
|115,446,432.56
|6.9968
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|8,062,950.00
|EUR
|0
|54,939,223.05
|6.8138
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,528,151.00
|GBP
|0
|52,275,472.37
|9.4562
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,671,506.00
|GBP
|0
|15,170,390.88
|9.0759
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|25.04.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|88,933,104.47
|116.3269