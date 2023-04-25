AYRO, Inc.: AYRO Delivers Keynote Address at University of Texas Longhorn Racing Vehicle Reveal

AYRO is the inaugural corporate sponsor for the Longhorn Racing Unveiling Event

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, participated in and delivered the keynote address at the sponsored University of Texas at Austin Longhorn Racing Unveiling on Saturday, April 22.

Longhorn Racing is a student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers located at the University of Texas that provides members the opportunity to explore different engineering fields and develop industry-level, tangible skills. The organization is comprised of three Collegiate Design Series Teams that focus on developing, building and racing vehicles using combustion, electric, or solar power. At the unveiling event, the combustion and electric teams displayed the race cars that they will use to compete this year, and the solar team presented the designs and mechanics for the solar race car that they will use to compete in 2024.

"As we continue along on our journey of sustainability, we look to our future engineers to carry that momentum forward," noted Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO at AYRO. "Over the past year, we have substantially increased our partnership with The University of Texas at Austin and brought on interns from the Cockrell School of Engineering. Today we are honored to support our future engineers by sponsoring this year's Longhorn Racing Vehicle Unveiling Event."

"We are honored to have AYRO as a sponsor of this year's unveiling," said Dr. Scott Evans, assistant professor of practice and director of Texas Inventionworks in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin. "The city of Austin has become the birthplace of so many wonderful electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. AYRO's support for our students in both sponsorship and through practical application provides great experience for our students."

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner

Forum Communications

678-943-3859

nick@forumspeaks.com

Lizzy Harris

Pipit Communications

303-503-1136

lizzy@pipitcommunications.com

Investor Inquiries:

Joey Delahoussaye

CORE IR

516-222-2560

investors@ayro.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751106/AYRO-Delivers-Keynote-Address-at-University-of-Texas-Longhorn-Racing-Vehicle-Reveal