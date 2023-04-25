Chisinau, Republic of Moldova--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Metla, a new and groundbreaking platform, has been launched, which promises to revolutionize the world of crypto management. Metla offers a powerful asset tracking system, advanced security measures, and a user-friendly interface, making it the ultimate platform for managing digital assets.





Metla



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8677/162734_67b2bfa724fc1b3b_001full.jpg

With Metla's intuitive interface, users can explore everything associated with their wallets, making it easy to keep track of tokens, NFTs, and De-Fi assets. The platform's advanced search function also allows users to search for anything crypto-related, from specific transactions to wallet data.

Security is a top priority for Metla, offering enterprise-grade security tools that help users keep their assets safe. With background security checks on wallets, the ability to check if an NFT is a spam or counterfeit, and wallet token allowances under control, Metla provides users with peace of mind and confidence in their crypto investments.

The platform also features an NFT section, where users can not only see all the NFTs they own and associated transactions but also mint NFTs and NFT collections without leaving the platform. Metla's De-Fi activities tracking feature enables users to track their staking, borrowing, and lending activities, making it an ideal platform for those looking to invest in decentralized finance.

Founder Levon Terteryan has created a platform that not only simplifies the management of crypto assets but also empowers users to track their financial activity, gain insights into their portfolio, and engage with the growing world of crypto and NFTs.

In summary, the launch of Metla is a significant milestone in the world of crypto management. With its comprehensive suite of tools and features, advanced security measures, and user-friendly interface, Metla aims to become the ultimate platform for anyone seeking to streamline their day-to-day crypto management needs. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking platform.

Media contact:

Contact Person: Levon Terteryan

Email: levon@esfatea.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162734