PR Newswire
25.04.2023 | 16:00
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 25

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER


b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2021-2022 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL10,873 shares awarded
£2.235,338 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 10,873 shares awarded

5,338 shares sold at £2.23
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-24
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMICHAEL COLLINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY & ASSURANCE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2021-2022 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL3,587 shares awarded
£2.231,761 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 3,587 shares awarded

1,761 shares sold at £2.23
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-24
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSTEPHEN NICOL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2021-2022 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL771 shares awarded
£2.23379 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 771 shares awarded

379 shares sold at £2.23
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-24
f)Place of the transactionAWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
