Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS LISTED 2023-04-25

Correction refers to the BTU
EXCHANGE NOTICE 2023-04-25 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (227545)

With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including May 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MIDS UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020179174              
Order book ID:  291735                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including May 05, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MIDS BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020179182              
Order book ID:  291736                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        





For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
