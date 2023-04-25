Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SERNEKE Group AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / SERNEKE Group AB (publ) receives observation status (43/23)

Idag, den 25 april 2023, offentliggjorde Doxa Aktiebolag ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i SERNEKE Group AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (SRNKE B, ISIN-kod SE0007278841, orderboks-ID 129023) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, April 25, 2023, Doxa Aktiebolag disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in SERNEKE Group AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (SRNKE B, ISIN code SE0007278841, order book ID 129023) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB