Dienstag, 25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: A2AN3G | ISIN: SE0007278841 | Ticker-Symbol: 22X
Frankfurt
25.04.23
10:47 Uhr
2,505 Euro
+0,795
+46,49 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2023 | 16:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: SERNEKE Group AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / SERNEKE Group AB (publ) receives observation status (43/23)

Idag, den 25 april 2023, offentliggjorde Doxa Aktiebolag ett offentligt
uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i SERNEKE Group AB (publ). 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (SRNKE B, ISIN-kod SE0007278841, orderboks-ID 129023)
ska ges observationsstatus. 

Today, April 25, 2023, Doxa Aktiebolag disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders in SERNEKE Group AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
SERNEKE Group AB (publ) (SRNKE B, ISIN code SE0007278841, order book ID 129023)
shall be given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.