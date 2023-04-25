Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
25.04.23
16:26 Uhr
0,700 Euro
-0,021
-2,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6880,70317:13
0,6880,70217:13
PR Newswire
25.04.2023 | 16:30
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First-Quarter Results 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: "AKH") will publish its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday 3 May 2023, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Wednesday 3 May 2023

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2023-301806980.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.