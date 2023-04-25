Anzeige
25.04.2023
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
WKN: A2QKGG | ISIN: NO0010904923 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ
25.04.23
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.04.2023
Hexagon Purus ASA: Annual Report 2022

(Oslo, 25 April 2023) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's annual report for 2022.

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2022 (PDF and European Single Electronic Format). The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • 2022 Hexagon Purus Annual Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84fe6c2d-fbf4-486d-a66e-9b7396c396de)
  • hexagonpurusasa-2022-12-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b33edc6-d852-4ed8-92a6-0c676060b9dd)

