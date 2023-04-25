MicroVascular Tissues, Inc.: MicroVascular Tissues' mVASC Microvascular Tissue Allograft Covered by Anthem and Amerigroup

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / MicroVascular Tissues, Inc., (MVT), a regenerative tissue company, announces effective 12/28/2022, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Amerigroup added coverage of mVASC® Microvascular Tissue Allograft for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

mVASC is a sterile, off-the-shelf, human tissue allograft consisting of microvascular (arterioles, capillaries, and venules) extracellular matrix, that restores blood flow. mVASC treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) results in faster wound healing and improved peripheral neuropathy.

Coverage is available for diabetic foot ulcers that have not healed with standard conservative therapy (such as surgical debridement, complete off-loading, and standard dressings changes) attempted for at least 1 month but not greater than 52 weeks.

The coverage decision is based on MVT's "well-designed and conducted" HIFLO Trial, where mVASC "demonstrated significant benefits of the use of this product vs. standard care in the treatment of DFUs."

About MicroVascular Tissues

MicroVascular Tissues, Inc. (MVT), is the leader in Microvascular Tissue Science. MVT is an evidence-based regenerative tissue company commercializing mVASC, a product used in the repair, reconstruction, replacement or supplementation of microvascular tissues. MVT recently completed the HIFLO Trial, demonstrating mVASC's superiority in closing nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers and improving neuropathy. For more information, visit www.mvtissues.com.

Media Contact:

For additional information please contact MicroVascular Tissues, Inc.

info@mvtissues.com

(858) 522-0663

SOURCE: MicroVascular Tissues, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751122/MicroVascular-Tissues-mVASCR-Microvascular-Tissue-Allograft-Covered-by-Anthem-and-Amerigroup