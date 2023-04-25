GDToday: Russian preschool teacher realizes self-fulfilment in Foshan

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dmitrieva Lisa, a teacher from Russia, was teaching English to children in an international kindergarten in Foshan, Guangdong Province, when reporters of GDToday of Nanfang Media Group came to her for an interview.

"Besides being a teacher, I also want to be their best friend." As a child, Lisa desperately needed someone who could give her guidance and love, so now she wants to be that person for others.

A friendship that cures loneliness and accompanies growth

In June 2010, Lisa's mother was invited to teach violin at a music school in Foshan. As an adventurous 14-year-old girl, Lisa joined her mother on this journey to China.

"At that time, I had no idea that I would one day be able to speak three languages and one dialect (Russian, English, Mandarin, Cantonese) fluently."

At the age of 15, Lisa met Wei Huanyi, a Chinese girl of similar age. Since both were fans of the same idol group, they soon became good friends. This friendship allowed Lisa to gradually adapt to life in China and became one of her best experiences growing up.

Be a teacher, but also a good friend

In 2020, Lisa joined an international kindergarten in Foshan. Lisa's childhood and language learning experiences provide a unique perspective and inspiration for her "educational philosophy". Rather than being a strict teacher, she is more like a good friend who plays with and hugs the kids.

"When a child cries, my first instinct is to say, 'Do you want a hug? Or you can vent your emotions first, then we will chat and find out why you are unhappy,'" Lisa said. Her open mind makes her a dependable companion to many students.

"Foshan is my home now"

Foshan, in Lisa's eyes, is a pleasant, peaceful, clean and safe city. Lisa also works part-time as a foreign host for some local media outlets. She often records English videos to introduce Foshan's interesting places and food to audiences from all over the world.

"The lifestyle here is comfortable, neither too fast nor too slow. No matter what kind of life you like, there is a suitable place for you," Lisa emphasized. "I feel at home when walking on the streets here. There is no need to go home, as Foshan has become my home."

