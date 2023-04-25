Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 | ISIN: BE0003746600 | Ticker-Symbol: IJY
Frankfurt
25.04.23
17:20 Uhr
17,620 Euro
+0,060
+0,34 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50018,20018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.04.2023 | 18:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV announces appointment Joël Gorsele as CEO

The supervisory board of Intervest appoints Joël Gorsele as chief executive officer.

Joël has more than 15 years of real estate experience within various management, commercial and financial positions. As chief investment officer (cio), Joël has led the investment team in recent years, resulting in the growth of Intervest's logistics property portfolio.

With this appointment, the supervisory board endorses the connect2025 strategy with a continued focus on the logistics real estate segment and intensified asset rotation, within the framework of the ESG ambitions.




© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.