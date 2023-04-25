Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 .
"While the current interest rate environment continues to be challenging in terms of margin and earnings, we are excited about the outstanding retail deposit growth and record number of client accounts opened during the first quarter of 2023," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to enjoy strong momentum in attracting new clients and recruiting great bankers, which will have a lasting impact on the performance of our Company."
2023 First Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $2.7 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.33 for Q1 2023
- Total deposits increased 27% to $3.4 billion at Q1 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at Q1 2022
- Total loans increased 28% to $3.4 billion at Q1 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at Q1 2022
- Book value per common share increased to $37.16 at Q1 2023, or 6%, over Q1 2022
- Record number of new account openings during Q1 2023
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
2,703
5,492
8,413
7,240
7,970
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.33
0.68
1.05
0.90
0.98
Total revenue(1)
22,468
25,826
28,134
27,149
26,091
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.36 %
2.88 %
3.19 %
3.35 %
3.37 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.30 %
0.63 %
1.00 %
0.92 %
1.10 %
Return on average equity(3)
3.67 %
7.44 %
11.57 %
10.31 %
11.60 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
76.12 %
63.55 %
57.03 %
58.16 %
56.28 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.89 %
1.87 %
1.92 %
2.02 %
2.03 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
Total deposits
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
Core deposits(6)
2,946,567
2,759,112
2,723,592
2,588,283
2,541,113
Total assets
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,073,234
Book value per common share
37.16
36.76
35.99
35.39
34.90
Loans to deposits
99.74 %
104.45 %
100.95 %
99.13 %
98.25 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.67 %
12.91 %
13.58 %
13.97 %
14.37 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.66 %
10.88 %
11.49 %
11.83 %
12.18 %
Leverage ratio
8.77 %
9.17 %
9.44 %
9.71 %
10.12 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.23 %
10.44 %
11.02 %
11.33 %
11.65 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.60 %
7.98 %
8.37 %
8.60 %
9.06 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.12 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
5.10 %
4.71 %
5.24 %
7.29 %
7.83 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.07 %
0.10 %
0.13 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.01 %
(0.05 %)
(0.06 %)
0.02 %
0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.18 %
1.18 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.24 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
INCOME STATEMENTS -- Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
36,748
33,939
29,752
26,610
23,931
Investment securities
613
562
506
448
474
Federal funds sold
969
525
676
180
59
Total interest income
38,330
35,026
30,934
27,238
24,464
Interest expense
Deposits
17,179
10,329
5,021
1,844
908
Borrowings
727
578
459
510
392
Total interest expense
17,906
10,907
5,480
2,354
1,300
Net interest income
20,424
24,119
25,454
24,884
23,164
Provision for credit losses
1,825
2,325
950
1,775
1,105
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
18,599
21,794
24,504
23,109
22,059
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
622
291
1,230
1,184
1,494
Service fees on deposit accounts
325
316
318
327
303
ATM and debit card income
555
558
542
548
514
Income from bank owned life insurance
332
344
315
315
315
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
(394)
-
Other income
210
198
275
285
301
Total noninterest income
2,044
1,707
2,680
2,265
2,927
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
10,356
9,576
9,843
9,915
9,456
Occupancy
2,457
2,666
2,442
2,219
1,778
Outside service and data processing costs
1,629
1,521
1,529
1,528
1,533
Insurance
689
551
507
367
260
Professional fees
660
788
555
693
599
Marketing
366
282
338
329
269
Other
947
1,029
832
737
790
Total noninterest expenses
17,104
16,413
16,046
15,788
14,685
Income before provision for income taxes
3,539
7,088
11,138
9,586
10,301
Income tax expense
836
1,596
2,725
2,346
2,331
Net income available to common shareholders
$
2,703
5,492
8,413
7,240
7,970
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.34
0.69
1.06
0.91
1.00
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.33
0.68
1.04
0.90
0.98
Basic weighted average common shares
8,026
7,971
7,972
7,945
7,932
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,092
8,071
8,065
8,075
8,096
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, a $2.8 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $5.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income decreased $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $2.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 475-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months.
The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision expense during the first quarter of 2023, calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted effective January 1, 2022, includes a $1.9 million provision for loan losses and a $30 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments.
Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $337 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an $883 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income has typically been the largest component of our noninterest income; however, lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months, combined with our strategy to keep a larger percentage of these loans in our portfolio, has impacted our profitability. Consequently, mortgage banking income was $622 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $331 thousand from the prior quarter income and an $872 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.1 million, a $691 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $2.4 million increase from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and insurance expense, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the previous quarter and year, driven by annual salary increases, hiring of new team members, and higher benefits expense. Occupancy expense increased from the prior year due to costs associated with the construction and relocation of our headquarters, while insurance costs increased from the prior quarter and year due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.
Our effective tax rate was 23.6% for the first quarter, an increase from 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and from 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022. The higher tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 relates to the effect of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 85,966
$ 969
4.57 %
$ 60,176
$ 525
3.46 %
$ 89,096
$ 59
0.27 %
Investment securities, taxable
87,521
530
2.46 %
86,594
515
2.36 %
113,101
425
1.52 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
10,266
106
4.21 %
9,987
61
2.42 %
11,899
64
2.17 %
Loans(10)
3,334,530
36,748
4.47 %
3,165,061
33,939
4.25 %
2,573,978
23,931
3.77 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,518,283
38,353
4.42 %
3,321,818
35,040
4.18 %
2,788,074
24,479
3.56 %
Noninterest-earning assets
161,310
162,924
152,565
Total assets
$3,679,593
$3,484,742
$2,940,639
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 303,176
440
0.59 %
$ 343,541
379
0.44 %
$ 406,054
115
0.11 %
Savings & money market
1,661,878
11,992
2.93 %
1,529,532
7,657
1.99 %
1,242,225
618
0.20 %
Time deposits
543,425
4,747
3.54 %
405,907
2,293
2.24 %
158,720
175
0.45 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,508,479
17,179
2.78 %
2,278,980
10,329
1.80 %
1,806,999
908
0.20 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
18,243
200
4.45 %
7,594
81
4.23 %
16,626
12
0.29 %
Subordinated debentures
36,224
527
5.90 %
36,197
497
5.45 %
36,116
380
4.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,562,946
17,906
2.83 %
2,322,771
10,907
1.86 %
1,859,741
1,300
0.28 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
818,123
869,314
802,299
Shareholders' equity
298,524
292,657
278,600
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,679,593
$3,484,742
$2,940,639
Net interest spread
1.59 %
2.32 %
3.28 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin
$20,447
2.36 %
$24,133
2.88 %
$23,179
3.37 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
23
14
15
Net interest income
$20,424
$24,119
$23,164
Net interest income was $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $3.7 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by a $7.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in interest income, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by $229.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances at an average rate of 2.78%, a 98-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $169.5 million growth in average loan balances at a yield of 4.47%, an increase of 22-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $2.7 million, resulting primarily from $701.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances during the 13 months ended March 31, 2023, combined with a 258-basis point increase in deposit rates. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.36% for the first quarter of 2023, a 52-basis point decrease from 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 101-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 475-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 255-basis points during the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. However, the yield on our interest-earning assets, driven by our loan portfolio, has increased by only 86-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
22,213
18,788
16,530
21,090
20,992
Federal funds sold
242,642
101,277
139,544
124,462
95,093
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
7,350
50,809
4,532
36,538
33,131
Total cash and cash equivalents
272,205
170,874
160,606
182,090
149,216
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
94,036
93,347
91,521
98,991
106,978
Other investments
10,097
10,833
5,449
5,065
4,104
Total investment securities
104,133
104,180
96,970
104,056
111,082
Mortgage loans held for sale
6,979
3,917
9,243
18,329
17,840
Loans (5)
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
Less allowance for credit losses
(40,435)
(38,639)
(36,317)
(34,192)
(32,944)
Loans, net
3,377,510
3,234,724
2,993,710
2,811,013
2,627,731
Bank owned life insurance
51,453
51,122
50,778
50,463
50,148
Property and equipment, net
97,806
99,183
99,530
96,674
95,129
Deferred income taxes
12,087
12,522
18,425
15,078
10,635
Other assets
15,967
15,459
10,407
9,960
10,859
Total assets
$
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,072,640
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
FHLB Advances
125,000
175,000
60,000
50,000
-
Subordinated debentures
36,241
36,214
36,187
36,160
36,133
Other liabilities
50,775
52,391
54,245
48,708
49,809
Total liabilities
3,638,790
3,397,469
3,151,884
3,005,026
2,794,116
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
80
80
80
80
80
Nonvested restricted stock
(4,462)
(3,306)
(3,348)
(3,230)
(3,425)
Additional paid-in capital
120,683
119,027
118,433
117,714
117,286
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,775)
(13,410)
(14,009)
(10,143)
(6,393)
Retained earnings
194,824
192,121
186,629
178,216
170,976
Total shareholders' equity
299,350
294,512
287,785
282,637
278,524
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
3,072,640
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
37.16
36.76
35.99
35.39
34.90
Stock price:
High
45.05
49.50
47.16
50.09
65.02
Low
30.70
41.46
41.66
42.25
50.84
Period end
30.70
45.75
41.66
43.59
50.84
Common shares outstanding
8,048
8,011
7,997
7,986
7,981
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
1,384
247
253
981
1,026
Commercial business
1,196
182
79
-
-
Consumer
Real estate
1,075
1,099
904
552
1,482
Home equity
1,078
1,099
1,379
1,398
2,024
Total nonaccrual loans
4,733
2,627
2,615
2,931
4,532
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,733
2,627
2,615
2,931
4,532
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.12 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.15 %
Total loans
0.14 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.17 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
5.10 %
4.71 %
5.24 %
7.29 %
7.83 %
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
38,639
36,317
34,192
32,944
30,408
CECL adjustment
-
-
-
-
1,500
Loans charged-off
(161)
-
-
(316)
(169)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
102
22
1,600
39
180
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(59)
22
1,600
(277)
11
Provision for credit losses
1,855
2,300
525
1,525
1,025
Balance, end of period
$
40,435
38,639
36,317
34,192
32,944
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.18 %
1.18 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
1.24 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
726.88 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.01 %
0.00 %
(0.22 %)
0.04 %
0.00 %
Total nonperforming assets increased by $2.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, representing 0.12% of total assets, compared to 0.07% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first quarter of 2023 results primarily from three commercial loans that went on nonaccrual status. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased to 5.10% for the first quarter of 2023 from 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased from 7.83% in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during the prior year.
On March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $40.4 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 . We had net charge-offs of $59 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
615,094
612,901
572,972
551,544
527,776
Non-owner occupied RE
928,059
862,579
799,569
741,263
705,811
Construction
94,641
109,726
85,850
84,612
75,015
Business
495,161
468,112
419,312
389,790
352,932
Total commercial loans
2,132,955
2,053,318
1,877,703
1,767,209
1,661,534
Consumer
Real estate
993,258
931,278
873,471
812,130
745,667
Home equity
180,974
179,300
171,904
161,512
155,678
Construction
71,137
80,415
77,798
76,878
72,627
Other
39,621
29,052
29,151
27,476
25,169
Total consumer loans
1,284,990
1,220,045
1,152,324
1,077,996
999,141
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
2,660,675
Less-allowance for credit losses
(40,435)
(38,639)
(36,317)
(34,192)
(32,944)
Total loans, net
$
3,377,510
3,234,724
2,993,710
2,811,013
2,627,731
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Non-interest bearing
$
740,534
804,115
791,050
799,169
779,262
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
303,743
318,030
357,862
364,189
416,322
Money market accounts
1,748,562
1,506,418
1,452,958
1,320,329
1,238,866
Savings
39,706
40,673
42,335
41,944
41,630
Time, less than $250,000
106,679
89,877
79,387
62,340
57,972
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
487,550
374,751
277,860
282,187
174,122
Total deposits
$
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
2,708,174
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia . Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.9 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which will increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
