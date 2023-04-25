Anzeige
WKN: A0MWJ6 | ISIN: US8428731017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
25.04.23
18:30 Uhr
26,950 US-Dollar
-1,830
-6,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.04.2023 | 15:15
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 .

"While the current interest rate environment continues to be challenging in terms of margin and earnings, we are excited about the outstanding retail deposit growth and record number of client accounts opened during the first quarter of 2023," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to enjoy strong momentum in attracting new clients and recruiting great bankers, which will have a lasting impact on the performance of our Company."

2023 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $2.7 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.33 for Q1 2023
  • Total deposits increased 27% to $3.4 billion at Q1 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at Q1 2022
  • Total loans increased 28% to $3.4 billion at Q1 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at Q1 2022
  • Book value per common share increased to $37.16 at Q1 2023, or 6%, over Q1 2022
  • Record number of new account openings during Q1 2023



Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):







Net income available to common shareholders

$

2,703

5,492

8,413

7,240

7,970

Earnings per common share, diluted


0.33

0.68

1.05

0.90

0.98

Total revenue(1)


22,468

25,826

28,134

27,149

26,091

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)


2.36 %

2.88 %

3.19 %

3.35 %

3.37 %

Return on average assets(3)


0.30 %

0.63 %

1.00 %

0.92 %

1.10 %

Return on average equity(3)


3.67 %

7.44 %

11.57 %

10.31 %

11.60 %

Efficiency ratio(4)


76.12 %

63.55 %

57.03 %

58.16 %

56.28 %

Noninterest expense to average assets (3)


1.89 %

1.87 %

1.92 %

2.02 %

2.03 %

Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):







Total loans(5)

$

3,417,945

3,273,363

3,030,027

2,845,205

2,660,675

Total deposits


3,426,774

3,133,864

3,001,452

2,870,158

2,708,174

Core deposits(6)


2,946,567

2,759,112

2,723,592

2,588,283

2,541,113

Total assets


3,938,140

3,691,981

3,439,669

3,287,663

3,073,234

Book value per common share


37.16

36.76

35.99

35.39

34.90

Loans to deposits


99.74 %

104.45 %

100.95 %

99.13 %

98.25 %

Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):







Total risk-based capital ratio


12.67 %

12.91 %

13.58 %

13.97 %

14.37 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


10.66 %

10.88 %

11.49 %

11.83 %

12.18 %

Leverage ratio


8.77 %

9.17 %

9.44 %

9.71 %

10.12 %

Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)


10.23 %

10.44 %

11.02 %

11.33 %

11.65 %

Tangible common equity(9)


7.60 %

7.98 %

8.37 %

8.60 %

9.06 %

Asset Quality Ratios:







Nonperforming assets/ total assets


0.12 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.15 %

Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses


5.10 %

4.71 %

5.24 %

7.29 %

7.83 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)


0.11 %

0.11 %

0.07 %

0.10 %

0.13 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)


0.01 %

(0.05 %)

(0.06 %)

0.02 %

0.00 %

Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)


1.18 %

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans


854.33 %

1,470.74 %

1,388.87 %

1,166.70 %

726.88 %




[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

INCOME STATEMENTS -- Unaudited









Quarter Ended



March 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

(in thousands, except per share data)


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income







Loans

$

36,748

33,939

29,752

26,610

23,931

Investment securities


613

562

506

448

474

Federal funds sold


969

525

676

180

59

Total interest income


38,330

35,026

30,934

27,238

24,464

Interest expense







Deposits


17,179

10,329

5,021

1,844

908

Borrowings


727

578

459

510

392

Total interest expense


17,906

10,907

5,480

2,354

1,300

Net interest income


20,424

24,119

25,454

24,884

23,164

Provision for credit losses


1,825

2,325

950

1,775

1,105

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


18,599

21,794

24,504

23,109

22,059

Noninterest income







Mortgage banking income


622

291

1,230

1,184

1,494

Service fees on deposit accounts


325

316

318

327

303

ATM and debit card income


555

558

542

548

514

Income from bank owned life insurance


332

344

315

315

315

Loss on disposal of fixed assets


-

-

-

(394)

-

Other income


210

198

275

285

301

Total noninterest income


2,044

1,707

2,680

2,265

2,927

Noninterest expense







Compensation and benefits


10,356

9,576

9,843

9,915

9,456

Occupancy


2,457

2,666

2,442

2,219

1,778

Outside service and data processing costs


1,629

1,521

1,529

1,528

1,533

Insurance


689

551

507

367

260

Professional fees


660

788

555

693

599

Marketing


366

282

338

329

269

Other


947

1,029

832

737

790

Total noninterest expenses


17,104

16,413

16,046

15,788

14,685

Income before provision for income taxes


3,539

7,088

11,138

9,586

10,301

Income tax expense


836

1,596

2,725

2,346

2,331

Net income available to common shareholders

$

2,703

5,492

8,413

7,240

7,970








Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.34

0.69

1.06

0.91

1.00

Earnings per common share - Diluted


0.33

0.68

1.04

0.90

0.98

Basic weighted average common shares


8,026

7,971

7,972

7,945

7,932

Diluted weighted average common shares


8,092

8,071

8,065

8,075

8,096




[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, a $2.8 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a $5.3 million decrease from the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income decreased $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and decreased $2.7 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 475-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months.

The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision expense during the first quarter of 2023, calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology adopted effective January 1, 2022, includes a $1.9 million provision for loan losses and a $30 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Noninterest income totaled $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $337 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an $883 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income has typically been the largest component of our noninterest income; however, lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months, combined with our strategy to keep a larger percentage of these loans in our portfolio, has impacted our profitability. Consequently, mortgage banking income was $622 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $331 thousand from the prior quarter income and an $872 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.1 million, a $691 thousand increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, and a $2.4 million increase from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in compensation and benefits, outside service and data processing costs, and insurance expense, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the previous quarter and year, driven by annual salary increases, hiring of new team members, and higher benefits expense. Occupancy expense increased from the prior year due to costs associated with the construction and relocation of our headquarters, while insurance costs increased from the prior quarter and year due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.

Our effective tax rate was 23.6% for the first quarter, an increase from 22.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and from 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022. The higher tax rate in the first quarter of 2023 relates to the effect of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited




For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate(3)

Interest-earning assets










Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

$ 85,966

$ 969

4.57 %

$ 60,176

$ 525

3.46 %

$ 89,096

$ 59

0.27 %

Investment securities, taxable

87,521

530

2.46 %

86,594

515

2.36 %

113,101

425

1.52 %

Investment securities, nontaxable(2)

10,266

106

4.21 %

9,987

61

2.42 %

11,899

64

2.17 %

Loans(10)

3,334,530

36,748

4.47 %

3,165,061

33,939

4.25 %

2,573,978

23,931

3.77 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,518,283

38,353

4.42 %

3,321,818

35,040

4.18 %

2,788,074

24,479

3.56 %

Noninterest-earning assets

161,310



162,924



152,565



Total assets

$3,679,593



$3,484,742



$2,940,639



Interest-bearing liabilities










NOW accounts

$ 303,176

440

0.59 %

$ 343,541

379

0.44 %

$ 406,054

115

0.11 %

Savings & money market

1,661,878

11,992

2.93 %

1,529,532

7,657

1.99 %

1,242,225

618

0.20 %

Time deposits

543,425

4,747

3.54 %

405,907

2,293

2.24 %

158,720

175

0.45 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,508,479

17,179

2.78 %

2,278,980

10,329

1.80 %

1,806,999

908

0.20 %

FHLB advances and other borrowings

18,243

200

4.45 %

7,594

81

4.23 %

16,626

12

0.29 %

Subordinated debentures

36,224

527

5.90 %

36,197

497

5.45 %

36,116

380

4.27 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,562,946

17,906

2.83 %

2,322,771

10,907

1.86 %

1,859,741

1,300

0.28 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

818,123



869,314



802,299



Shareholders' equity

298,524



292,657



278,600



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$3,679,593



$3,484,742



$2,940,639



Net interest spread



1.59 %



2.32 %



3.28 %

Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin


$20,447

2.36 %


$24,133

2.88 %


$23,179

3.37 %

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)


23



14



15


Net interest income


$20,424



$24,119



$23,164
















[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

Net interest income was $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, a $3.7 million decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by a $7.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in interest income, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by $229.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances at an average rate of 2.78%, a 98-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $169.5 million growth in average loan balances at a yield of 4.47%, an increase of 22-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. In comparison to the first quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $2.7 million, resulting primarily from $701.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances during the 13 months ended March 31, 2023, combined with a 258-basis point increase in deposit rates. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.36% for the first quarter of 2023, a 52-basis point decrease from 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 101-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 475-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 255-basis points during the first quarter of 2023 in comparison to the first quarter of 2022. However, the yield on our interest-earning assets, driven by our loan portfolio, has increased by only 86-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited




Ending Balance




March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31


(in thousands, except per share data)


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022


Assets








Cash and cash equivalents:








Cash and due from banks

$

22,213

18,788

16,530

21,090

20,992


Federal funds sold


242,642

101,277

139,544

124,462

95,093


Interest-bearing deposits with banks


7,350

50,809

4,532

36,538

33,131


Total cash and cash equivalents


272,205

170,874

160,606

182,090

149,216


Investment securities:








Investment securities available for sale


94,036

93,347

91,521

98,991

106,978


Other investments


10,097

10,833

5,449

5,065

4,104


Total investment securities


104,133

104,180

96,970

104,056

111,082


Mortgage loans held for sale


6,979

3,917

9,243

18,329

17,840


Loans (5)


3,417,945

3,273,363

3,030,027

2,845,205

2,660,675


Less allowance for credit losses


(40,435)

(38,639)

(36,317)

(34,192)

(32,944)


Loans, net


3,377,510

3,234,724

2,993,710

2,811,013

2,627,731


Bank owned life insurance


51,453

51,122

50,778

50,463

50,148


Property and equipment, net


97,806

99,183

99,530

96,674

95,129


Deferred income taxes


12,087

12,522

18,425

15,078

10,635


Other assets


15,967

15,459

10,407

9,960

10,859


Total assets

$

3,938,140

3,691,981

3,439,669

3,287,663

3,072,640


Liabilities








Deposits

$

3,426,774

3,133,864

3,001,452

2,870,158

2,708,174


FHLB Advances


125,000

175,000

60,000

50,000

-


Subordinated debentures


36,241

36,214

36,187

36,160

36,133


Other liabilities


50,775

52,391

54,245

48,708

49,809


Total liabilities


3,638,790

3,397,469

3,151,884

3,005,026

2,794,116


Shareholders' equity








Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


-

-

-

-

-


Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized


80

80

80

80

80


Nonvested restricted stock


(4,462)

(3,306)

(3,348)

(3,230)

(3,425)


Additional paid-in capital


120,683

119,027

118,433

117,714

117,286


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(11,775)

(13,410)

(14,009)

(10,143)

(6,393)


Retained earnings


194,824

192,121

186,629

178,216

170,976


Total shareholders' equity


299,350

294,512

287,785

282,637

278,524


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,938,140

3,691,981

3,439,669

3,287,663

3,072,640


Common Stock








Book value per common share

$

37.16

36.76

35.99

35.39

34.90


Stock price:








High


45.05

49.50

47.16

50.09

65.02


Low


30.70

41.46

41.66

42.25

50.84


Period end


30.70

45.75

41.66

43.59

50.84


Common shares outstanding


8,048

8,011

7,997

7,986

7,981














[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Nonperforming Assets







Commercial







Non-owner occupied RE

$

1,384

247

253

981

1,026

Commercial business


1,196

182

79

-

-

Consumer







Real estate


1,075

1,099

904

552

1,482

Home equity


1,078

1,099

1,379

1,398

2,024

Total nonaccrual loans


4,733

2,627

2,615

2,931

4,532

Other real estate owned


-

-

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,733

2,627

2,615

2,931

4,532

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:







Total assets


0.12 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.15 %

Total loans


0.14 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.17 %

Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses


5.10 %

4.71 %

5.24 %

7.29 %

7.83 %



Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Allowance for Credit Losses







Balance, beginning of period

$

38,639

36,317

34,192

32,944

30,408

CECL adjustment


-

-

-

-

1,500

Loans charged-off


(161)

-

-

(316)

(169)

Recoveries of loans previously charged-off


102

22

1,600

39

180

Net loans (charged-off) recovered


(59)

22

1,600

(277)

11

Provision for credit losses


1,855

2,300

525

1,525

1,025

Balance, end of period

$

40,435

38,639

36,317

34,192

32,944

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans


1.18 %

1.18 %

1.20 %

1.20 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans


854.33 %

1,470.74 %

1,388.87 %

1,166.70 %

726.88 %

Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)


0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.22 %)

0.04 %

0.00 %

Total nonperforming assets increased by $2.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, representing 0.12% of total assets, compared to 0.07% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets during the first quarter of 2023 results primarily from three commercial loans that went on nonaccrual status. In addition, our classified asset ratio increased to 5.10% for the first quarter of 2023 from 4.71% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased from 7.83% in the first quarter of 2022. The improvement from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of six hotel loans, or $18.5 million in the aggregate, we upgraded from substandard during the prior year.

On March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $40.4 million, or 1.18% of total loans, compared to $38.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 . We had net charge-offs of $59 thousand, or 0.01% annualized, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $22 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Commercial







Owner occupied RE

$

615,094

612,901

572,972

551,544

527,776

Non-owner occupied RE


928,059

862,579

799,569

741,263

705,811

Construction


94,641

109,726

85,850

84,612

75,015

Business


495,161

468,112

419,312

389,790

352,932

Total commercial loans


2,132,955

2,053,318

1,877,703

1,767,209

1,661,534

Consumer







Real estate


993,258

931,278

873,471

812,130

745,667

Home equity


180,974

179,300

171,904

161,512

155,678

Construction


71,137

80,415

77,798

76,878

72,627

Other


39,621

29,052

29,151

27,476

25,169

Total consumer loans


1,284,990

1,220,045

1,152,324

1,077,996

999,141

Total gross loans, net of deferred fees


3,417,945

3,273,363

3,030,027

2,845,205

2,660,675

Less-allowance for credit losses


(40,435)

(38,639)

(36,317)

(34,192)

(32,944)

Total loans, net

$

3,377,510

3,234,724

2,993,710

2,811,013

2,627,731

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited




Quarter Ended



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

(dollars in thousands)


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Non-interest bearing

$

740,534

804,115

791,050

799,169

779,262

Interest bearing:







NOW accounts


303,743

318,030

357,862

364,189

416,322

Money market accounts


1,748,562

1,506,418

1,452,958

1,320,329

1,238,866

Savings


39,706

40,673

42,335

41,944

41,630

Time, less than $250,000


106,679

89,877

79,387

62,340

57,972

Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over


487,550

374,751

277,860

282,187

174,122

Total deposits

$

3,426,774

3,133,864

3,001,452

2,870,158

2,708,174

Footnotes to tables:


(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.

(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.

(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.

(7) March 31, 2023 ratios are preliminary.

(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.

(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.

(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia . Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.9 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which will increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL & MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.

