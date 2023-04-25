Instawork Offers Businesses Unique Opportunity to Leverage AI and Easily Connect With Skilled Workers Across St. Louis

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 30,000 on-demand hourly workers with local businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of over 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in the St. Louis area. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

The announcement comes following a 2022 report that highlighted the importance of the St. Louis economy to the greater region and across the state of Missouri.

As businesses grow as a result and need qualified staff, Instawork leverages AI technology and more than 30 data points to best match businesses with qualified and reliable workers in their area. This eases the burden for businesses when traditional ways of staffing can take days or weeks to fill a single role.

"Flexible work is the ideal situation for both local businesses seeking help and hourly workers looking to choose a work schedule that best suits their personal needs and goals," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Instawork is thrilled to be helping to fuel the local economy in St. Louis."

More than 32,000 people in St. Louis have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. Common roles for Instawork in St. Louis include general labor, custodial, prep cook, housekeeping, and line cook positions. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Shifts at the city's professional football team games have proven to be some of the top draws locally for Pros seeking out a unique flexible work experience.

In St. Louis, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $16.21 per hour, an improvement over the recently-increased local minimum wage of $12 per hour. That steep increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation and offers the 363,000 thousand workers that benefited from this year's increase the opportunity to advance their hourly pay even further.

Businesses across the Show Me State that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the state's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. They have easy access to quality, reliable workers following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people joined the app ahead of last year's busy holiday season.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

