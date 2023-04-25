Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2023 | 20:14
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M·A·C Cosmetics: EXCLUSIVE: After 32 Years, MAC Cosmetics Is Giving Its Recycling Program a Refresh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Back-To-M·A·C was created over 30 years ago to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging by recycling or recovering as much of the brand's iconic packaging as possible, and M·A·C continues to evolve and improve the program today.

Once consumers are finished with their M·A·C products, they can drop off clean, empty containers in designated green Back-To-M·A·C collection boxes located in participating M·A·C stores and at retail counters all year around. Most M·A·C primary packaging, such as eye shadow pots and lipstick cases, can be returned as part of the Back-To-M·A·C program. (Some exclusions apply.) Visit www.maccosmetics.com/back-to-mac to learn more about Back-To-M·A·C and find a participating location near you.

By Noor Lobad

Originally published by Women's Wear Daily on March 30, 2023

MAC estimates more than 660,000 pounds of product will be collected each year through the program, and that between 220,000 and 440,000 pounds will be recycled in the U.S. this year with Close the Loop.

Continue reading here.

M·A·C Cosmetics, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Press release picture

MAC Cosmetics' Back to MAC sustainability program is getting a refresh. Image courtesy of WWD.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751197/EXCLUSIVE-After-32-Years-MAC-Cosmetics-Is-Giving-Its-Recycling-Program-a-Refresh

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.