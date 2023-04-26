



Washington, D.C., Apr 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is set to host an event that will bring together government leaders to discuss the radical changes in money, cryptocurrency, banks, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The conference, titled "The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law," (www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL) will include law makers, regulators, innovators, and business leaders who are shaping the financial system."The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will bring together government leaders during this decisive time to examine changes in money and the laws governing it. We are very excited to host this conference which will provide a platform for experts to share their insights and ideas on this critical topic," said Gerard Dache' Executive Director, GBA.The event will be held on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington DC, and will include keynote addresses and panel discussions on various topics, such as the battle between traditional versus decentralized finance, the balance between customer protection and privacy, and practical advice on cryptocurrency accounting, taxes, and reporting.Featuring an impressive list of speakers, The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will present perspectives from international NGOs, national organizations, state and local governments, academic institutions, and commercial entities. Confirmed speakers include representatives from the United Nations, European Parliament, Central Banks, US Dept of Treasury, Cornell University, Circle, Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company (NYSE: MA), and many more.The conference is open to everyone, including those curious about cryptocurrency and its implications on the future of money. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the industry's top minds, network with fellow professionals, and gain practical insights into the latest trends and developments in the world of cryptocurrency.For more information about the conference go to www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL.About Government Blockchain Association (GBA)Government Blockchain Association (www.gbaglobal.org) is a non-profit organization that supports the use of blockchain technology in government with a mission to connect, communicate, and collaborate, with government leaders and stakeholders to use blockchain technology to improve public services.For media inquiries & sponsorship opportunities contact Bob Miko at 203-378-2803 or bmiko@pacificdialogue.com.Source: GBACopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.