

Illustration of the Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition Executive Committee is pleased to announce that participating companies' exhibits have been finalized for each of the Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition's three zones, Postwar Recovery, Present, and Future, the official exhibition website launched, and the exhibition extended through June 11, 2023.The Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition, held jointly with 26 participating companies, is based on the concept of "providing people from around the world with the opportunity to experience the path to recovery travel by the people of Hiroshima, the resplendent sight of Hiroshima today, and their dreams for the future." Events will showcase companies' efforts during the postwar recovery, present, and future. The exhibition is held at Canopy Square located in Hiroshima Gate Park in conjunction with the G7 Hiroshima Summit and will open its doors on May 18, 2023.For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202304/230426a.html.Source: mazdaCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.