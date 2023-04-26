

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1.6613 against the euro for the first time since November 2020. The EUR/AUD pair closed yesterday's trade at 1.6550.



The aussie slid to more than 2-week low of 88.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 88.61.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to a 6-week low of 0.6606, a 1-week low of 0.9008 and nearly a 2-week low of 1.0766 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6625, 0.9028 and 1.0791, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.06 against the kiwi.



