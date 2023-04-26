

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 81.83 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.07.



The kiwi dropped to a 2-day low of 0.6129 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.6149.



Moving away from an early 5-day high of 1.7849 against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.7905.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 80.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the greenback and 1.80 against the euro.



