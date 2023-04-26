

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.4972 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4947.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged down to 1.3642 and 97.86 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3626 and 98.14, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 1.38 against the greenback and 93.00 against the yen.



