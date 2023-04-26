Anzeige
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
26.04.2023 | 07:10
Prosafe SE: Q1 2023 results and webcast on 11 May 2023

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2023 results on 11 May 2023 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q1 2023 report and the Q1 2023 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and on Prosafe's website www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at the Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)




Stavanger, 26 April 2023
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


