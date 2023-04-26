Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2023 | 07:34
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Virbac: Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2022 (ESEF format)

Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2022 (ESEF format).

The Group released and filed its 2022 Annual Report with the French "Autorité des marchés financiers".

The document is also available on the corporate website, at corporate.virbac.com, under "Investors", "Financial Reports" at the ESEF format and pdf format.

Attachment

  • Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2022 (ESEF format) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ab4992c-b629-4b93-a1cd-a6c6516ce2d5)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
