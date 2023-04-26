Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 April 2023

Centamin plc

("Centamin" or "the Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 24 April 2026 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.

For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).

Name Director/PDMR Number of Plan Awards Martin Horgan Director (CEO) 835,800 Ross Jerrard Director (CFO) 667,300 Amr Hassouna PDMR (Country Manager) 400,000

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares





ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 835,800 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



835,800 CEY shares

Nil



e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-25 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Jerrard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 667,300 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume





Price 667,300 CEY shares





Nil e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-25 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Amr Hassouna 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 400,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 400,000 CEY shares

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-25 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-END

