Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 April 2023

Centamin plc
("Centamin" or "the Company")
LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 24 April 2026 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.

For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).

NameDirector/PDMRNumber of Plan Awards
Martin HorganDirector (CEO)835,800
Ross JerrardDirector (CFO)667,300
Amr HassounaPDMR (Country Manager)400,000

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Horgan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil835,800
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

835,800 CEY shares

Nil

e)Date of the transaction2023-04-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRoss Jerrard
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector - Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil667,300
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price		667,300 CEY shares


Nil
e)Date of the transaction2023-04-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAmr Hassouna
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCentamin plc
b)LEILEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

Ordinary shares


ISIN JE00B5TT1872

b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil400,000
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume


Price

400,000 CEY shares


Nil

e)Date of the transaction2023-04-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751281/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.