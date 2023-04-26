Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 April 2023
Centamin plc
("Centamin" or "the Company")
LSE: CEY / TSX: CEE
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").
Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 24 April 2026 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.
For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website (https://www.centamin.com/annual-report-2022/).
|Name
|Director/PDMR
|Number of Plan Awards
|Martin Horgan
|Director (CEO)
|835,800
|Ross Jerrard
|Director (CFO)
|667,300
|Amr Hassouna
|PDMR (Country Manager)
|400,000
In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.
FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
FTI Consulting
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Horgan
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director - Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Centamin plc
|b)
|LEI
|LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares
ISIN JE00B5TT1872
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|835,800
|d)
Aggregated information
Price
835,800 CEY shares
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ross Jerrard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director - Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Centamin plc
|b)
|LEI
|LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|667,300
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|667,300 CEY shares
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Amr Hassouna
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR - Country Manager (Egypt)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Centamin plc
|b)
|LEI
|LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|400,000
|d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
400,000 CEY shares
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-04-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Centamin PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751281/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding