QAD's Ludovic Lezenven to present session on 'Why Antifragile Supply Chains Love Disruption'

QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced its participation as a sponsor in the upcoming InNOWvate Supply Chain Event on 11 May 2023 at the Movie Theatre Pathé in Ede, The Netherlands.

The event will gather supply chain professionals worldwide to exchange best practices, success techniques and industry lessons learned. As a sponsor, QAD will showcase its Digital Supply Chain Planning, Supplier Relationship Management, and Global Trade and Transportation solutions. Those who visit QAD's exhibition booth will have the opportunity to network with experts and gain insights into how QAD's Adaptive Supply Chain solutions can benefit their organizations.

In addition, Ludovic Lezenven, a QAD Business Consultant, will be presenting an insightful session titled, "Why Antifragile Supply Chains Love Disruption" at the Planning stage from 3:05 to 3:25 pm. This presentation will explore the concept of antifragility and its application in supply chain management, highlighting the differences between robustness, resilience, and antifragility and how organizations can turn disruption into a competitive advantage.

Lezenven commented, "In today's rapidly changing business landscape, it's more important than ever for companies to understand how to build an antifragile supply chain. By embracing multiple scenarios and testing approaches, organizations can not only survive but thrive in times of uncertainty and change."

Event Details

What: InNOWvate Supply Chain Event

When: May 11, 2023

Where: Movie Theatre Pathé. Ede, The Netherlands.

Registration: To register to attend the InNOWvate Supply Chain Event, click here. See the conference agenda here.

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

