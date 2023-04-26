It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2023. These awards recognise the most innovative and disruptive vendors and solutions in the rapidly changing healthcare industry. The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:
Judges' Choice
- Excellence in Digital Health Innovation
- Vivalink
Therapeutics Remote Health
- Best Digital Therapeutic Solution
- Sleepio by Big Health Platinum Winner
- Mantra Health Gold Winner
- Best Hearable Device
- Lexie Hearing Platinum Winner
- GN ReSound Hearing Aids Gold Winner
- Best Independent Living Solution
- Florence Intelligent Health Messaging Platinum Winner
- Lizz Health Gold Winner
- Best Remote Monitoring Solution
- Vivalink - Platinum Winner
- Medisanté Hub (M+ Hub) Gold Winner
- Mental Health App of the Year
- Tiatros Platinum Winner
- Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution
- Medisanté Hub (M+ Hub) Platinum Winner
- Safe Health SAFE Platform Gold Winner
Healthcare Innovation
- Best Digital Diagnostics Solution
- Healthy.io Minuteful Kidney Test Platinum Winner
- Cardio Diagnostics PrecisionCHD Gold Winner
- Best Neurotechnology Innovation
- Netcetera VR Rehab Apps Platinum Winner
- Best Medical Application of AI
- John Snow Labs Platinum Winner
- Biofourmis Eseye Gold Winner
- Best Medical Robotics Solution
- Asensus Surgical ISU (Intelligent Surgical Unit) - Platinum Winner
- Edge Computing Innovation in Healthcare
- John Snow Labs Platinum Winner
- Safe Health SAFE Platform Gold Winner
- Excellence in AI Drug Discovery
- Atomwise - Platinum Winner
- Gene Therapy Innovation
- UniQure - Platinum Winner
- Most Innovative Personalised Medicine Solution
- Biofourmis Eseye Platinum Winner
