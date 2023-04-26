It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the winners of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Health Innovation 2023. These awards recognise the most innovative and disruptive vendors and solutions in the rapidly changing healthcare industry. The winners in each category, following our extensive application and judging process, are as follows:

Judges' Choice

Excellence in Digital Health Innovation Vivalink



Therapeutics Remote Health

Best Digital Therapeutic Solution Sleepio by Big Health Platinum Winner Mantra Health Gold Winner

Best Hearable Device Lexie Hearing Platinum Winner GN ReSound Hearing Aids Gold Winner

Best Independent Living Solution Florence Intelligent Health Messaging Platinum Winner Lizz Health Gold Winner

Best Remote Monitoring Solution Vivalink - Platinum Winner Medisanté Hub (M+ Hub) Gold Winner

Mental Health App of the Year Tiatros Platinum Winner

Most Innovative Telemedicine Solution Medisanté Hub (M+ Hub) Platinum Winner Safe Health SAFE Platform Gold Winner



Healthcare Innovation

Best Digital Diagnostics Solution Healthy.io Minuteful Kidney Test Platinum Winner Cardio Diagnostics PrecisionCHD Gold Winner

Best Neurotechnology Innovation Netcetera VR Rehab Apps Platinum Winner

Best Medical Application of AI John Snow Labs Platinum Winner Biofourmis Eseye Gold Winner

Best Medical Robotics Solution Asensus Surgical ISU (Intelligent Surgical Unit) - Platinum Winner

Edge Computing Innovation in Healthcare John Snow Labs Platinum Winner Safe Health SAFE Platform Gold Winner

Excellence in AI Drug Discovery Atomwise - Platinum Winner

Gene Therapy Innovation UniQure - Platinum Winner

Most Innovative Personalised Medicine Solution Biofourmis Eseye Platinum Winner



