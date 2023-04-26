Appointments allow company to consolidate its position as a global leader in the discovery and development of IgE antibody-based therapeutics

Epsilogen Ltd, a global leader in the development of novel immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer, announced three new senior hires in what is a significant expansion of their management team. Nick Robbins-Cherry joins as Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Calam as Vice President of Clinical Operations and Elizabeth Hardaker as Vice President of Biology.

Nick Robbins-Cherry, CFO, brings over 30 years of experience in fundraising, public markets and private equity, gained through financial and commercial roles in international pharmaceuticals and technology businesses. Most recently, Nick was CFO of Ixaka Ltd, a private cell and gene therapy company. Prior to this, Nick was CFO at Midatech Pharma PLC, a listed pharmaceutical business with operations in the UK and Spain. He successfully steered Midatech through its IPO on AIM, a dual listing on NASDAQ and subsequent fundraises. Nick is a Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA.

Andrew Calam, VP of Clinical Operations, has over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, holding both management and executive positions in the contract research organisation (CRO) and biotechnology sectors, leading and supporting pharmaceutical development. Andrew started his career within the bioanalytical space, before turning his focus to project management. He has a track record of leading multinational teams with responsibility for all aspects of clinical trial management from phase I to phase III trials. Prior to joining Epsilogen, Andrew worked as an Executive Director of Clinical Development at Syneos Health where he was responsible for the development, oversight, execution and management of several clinical programs for targeted cancer therapies.

Elizabeth Hardaker, VP of Biology, joins Epsilogen with over 15 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Most recently, Elizabeth was a Senior Director at AstraZeneca, leading a team supporting preclinical research in Oncology. Previously, Elizabeth worked at Evotec in the inflammation and immunology group, and Novartis in the respiratory group. Throughout her career Elizabeth has been the biology lead on a number of projects across the drug discovery process, ranging from target validation to clinical trials. Elizabeth has a PhD from the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College and a Masters in Biochemistry from Bath University.

Tim Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Epsilogen, commented

"We are delighted to have Elizabeth, Andrew and Nick join our leadership team and we are pleased that we have been able to attract such high-calibre people to Epsilogen. They join the Company at an exciting stage of its development with lead asset MOv18 IgE having successfully completed a phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer patients and progress being made within our IgE-based therapeutic platforms."

About Epsilogen Ltd

Epsilogen is a global leader in the development of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies to treat cancer. IgE's natural function is to provide immunological defense against certain parasites. This functionality makes it an ideal treatment of solid tumours due to its strong potency, enhanced tumour access and long tissue half-life.

Epsilogen's lead product candidate, MOv18 IgE, is the first therapeutic IgE antibody to enter the clinic and encouraging data from a phase I trial demonstrated MOv18 IgE to be safe and well tolerated with early signs of clinical activity also seen. The company is also developing a proprietary IGEGTM antibody platform combining elements from both IgE and IgG antibodies into novel and proprietary antibody molecules with enhanced functionality.

Epsilogen began operations in 2017 as a spin out of King's College London and has attracted investment funding from top tier investors including Epidarex Capital, Novartis Venture Fund, British Patient Capital, 3B Future Health Fund, ALSA Ventures and Schroders Capital. Find out more at epsilogen.com.

