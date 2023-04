Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

26 April 2023

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023, maintained at 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 4 May 2023

Record Date - 5 May 2023

Pay Date - 31 May 2023

The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION



For further information:

Tavistock

James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk



Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £766 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

