KBC Groep: Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA

Regulated information - 26 April 2023, 8u00 CEST
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2022 financial report of KBC IFIMA
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|63,72
|63,76
|09:48
|63,70
|63,74
|09:48
Zeit
