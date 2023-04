PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food products company Danone (DANOY.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter sales of 6.962 billion euros, up 10.5% on a like-for-like basis, mainly driven by a price hike of 10.3%.



On a reported basis, sales increased by 11.6%.



Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year like-for-like sales growth outlook to 4%-6% from 3%-5% provided earlier.



