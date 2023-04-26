Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023

WKN: A2ASKL | ISIN: SE0009143993 | Ticker-Symbol: R06
Stuttgart
26.04.23
08:05 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 08:30
129 Leser
Sales procedure in Swedish Stirling initiated

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Swedish law, the liquidator is tasked with liquidating Swedish Stirling AB's (publ) operations. The liquidator Hans Andersson has therefore today started a structured sale procedure to turn the company's property into money.

For further information please contact:

Attorney Hans Andersson, Advokatbyrån Kaiding, Tel +46(0)10-199 07 50, hans.andersson@kaiding.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3757900/2010721.pdf

Försäljningsförfarande eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sales-procedure-in-swedish-stirling-initiated-301807883.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
