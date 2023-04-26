Sales procedure in Swedish Stirling initiated

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Swedish law, the liquidator is tasked with liquidating Swedish Stirling AB's (publ) operations. The liquidator Hans Andersson has therefore today started a structured sale procedure to turn the company's property into money.

Attorney Hans Andersson, Advokatbyrån Kaiding

