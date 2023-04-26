Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 08:36
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spring Molecular: Spring Launches World's First AI-Powered Website for Assisted Reproduction and Fertility Related Questions

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spring is proud to announce the launch of IVFinfo.AI - the world's first patient-focused, multilingual website offering an AI-powered chatbot to answer questions about assisted reproduction (ART) and fertility.

Spring Molecular Logo

Until now, there has been an information asymmetry in the field of ART, with limited access to accurate and reliable information for patients undergoing the stressful process of a program. IVFinfo.AI offers a ground-breaking solution to this challenge. Due to AI's ability to reply using large sets of data, explain complex topics in simple terms and offer the possibility of follow-up questions, it helps understanding like it has not been possible before. In addition, it can communicate in numerous languages.

IVFinfo.AI is different from other general AI-powered services available today. With a focus on accuracy and confidentiality, IVFinfo.AI offers up-to-date information on ART and fertility, helping users make informed decisions.

"We're proud to be leading the charge in providing AI-based quality information about assisted reproduction and fertility," said Miklós Nyiri, CEO of Spring. "We believe that IVFinfo.AI is an important step forward in terms of levelling the playing field for patients, and we're excited to see the impact it will have on the lives of our users."

Around 4 million ART cycles are estimated each year, with about 1 million babies born. IVF is the acronym for in vitro fertilization.

IVFinfo.AI is the first of its kind and is available at no cost to users. It should not be considered a substitute for medical advice, but rather as an informational resource. Visit https://www.ivfinfo.ai and experience the AI-powered chatbot yourself!

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062814/Spring_Molecular_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spring-launches-worlds-first-ai-powered-website-for-assisted-reproduction-and-fertility-related-questions-301807182.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.