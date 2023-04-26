ASSA ABLOY: Quarterly Report Q1 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A very strong start to 2023

First quarter

Net sales increased by 22% to SEK 32,391 M (26,591), with organic growth of 8% (14) and acquired net growth of 5% (0). Exchange-rates affected sales by 9% (8).

(26,591), with organic growth of 8% (14) and acquired net growth of 5% (0). Exchange-rates affected sales by 9% (8). Very strong organic sales growth was achieved in Global Technologies and Americas, with strong growth in Asia Pacific and good growth in EMEIA and Entrance Systems.

and good growth in EMEIA and Entrance Systems. Four acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 440 M were signed in the quarter.

were signed in the quarter. A new Manufacturing Footprint Program was launched at the end of the first quarter. The expected restructuring cost for the new Program is SEK 1,225 M and the expected pay-back time, including capital expenditure, is around two years.

and the expected pay-back time, including capital expenditure, is around two years. Operating income 1 (EBIT) increased by 30% and amounted to SEK 5,186 M (4,001), with an operating margin of 16.0% (15.0).

(EBIT) increased by 30% and amounted to (4,001), with an operating margin of 16.0% (15.0). Net income 1 amounted to SEK 3,692 M (2,859).

amounted to (2,859). Earnings per share 1 amounted to SEK 3.32 (2.57).

amounted to SEK 3.32 (2.57). Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 4,069 M (912), a record high for a first quarter.

Sales and income



Full year





First quarter





















2021 2022

?

2022 2023 ? Sales, SEK M 95,007 120,793

27 %

26,591 32,391 22 % Of which:















Organic growth 8,900 13,007

12 %

3,287 2,218 8 % Acquisitions and divestments 1,975 2,126

2 %

-52 1,344 5 % Exchange-rate effects -3,517 10,653

13 %

1,551 2,237 9 % Operating income (EBIT)1, SEK M 14,181 18,532

31 %

4,001 5,186 30 % Operating margin (EBITA) 1, % 15.6 % 15.9 %





15.6 % 16.6 %

Operating margin (EBIT)1, % 14.9 % 15.3 %





15.0 % 16.0 %

Income before tax1, SEK M 13,538 17,521

29 %

3,811 4,843 27 % Net income1, SEK M 10,901 13,296

22 %

2,859 3,692 29 % Operating cash flow, SEK M 13,265 15,808

19 %

912 4,069 346 % Earnings per share1, SEK 9.81 11.97

22 %

2.57 3.32 29 %

1 Excluding the costs of restructuring programs in the first quarter of 2023, which totaled SEK 1,225 M before income tax. The corresponding cost after tax is SEK 978 M.

Comments by the President and CEO

A very strong start to 2023

Sales were driven by very strong organic growth in Global Technologies, up 24%, with strong contributions from both HID and Global Solutions. Sales in Americas also grew very strongly by 11%, driven by very strong demand in the US non-residential segments and good growth in US residential and Latin America. With no major Covid-disruptions, sales-decline in China levelled out and Asia Pacific overall delivered strong growth of 6%. EMEIA reported good growth of 3% with strong growth in the emerging markets. Despite very strong growth last year, Entrance Systems also reported good growth of 3% driven by strong development in the Pedestrian and Industrials segments.

The operating profit excluding items affecting comparability increased by 30% to SEK 5,186 M, and the corresponding margin increased by 100bps to 16.0%. The operating leverage was very strong at 33%, driven by lower direct material costs, strong price realization and continued operational efficiencies. Our operating cash flow also improved significantly to SEK 4,069 M, with a cash conversion of 84% (24) as working capital improved compared to last year in combination with the increased earnings.

MFP enables investments in product development and organic growth

During the quarter, we launched our ninth Manufacturing Footprint Program (MFP), including a restructuring cost of SEK 1.2 billion. The Program will result in the closing of 13 factories and will generate annual savings of more than SEK 0.7 billion with a pay-back period of around two years.

Efficiency improvements are an enabler for investments in product development and long-term organic growth. Our service offering in Entrance Systems is one area we have invested in during the last few years, and we are delivering on our ambition of high-single-digit organic growth. Another focus area is mobile credentials that contribute to our subscribed recurring revenue growth and now represent 5% of total sales.

A high level of acquisition activity

During the first quarter we signed four acquisitions. We are also in a court process regarding the acquisition of HHI and expect a decision in the second quarter.

Finally, the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain with some Key Performance Indicators indicating a slowdown. Although we continue to report strong results, we are prepared and have the agility to mitigate further changes in the demand and if necessary we are ready to implement additional cost reductions, to protect our profitability and cash flow.

Thank you for your continued trust in ASSA ABLOY.

Stockholm, 26 April 2023

Nico Delvaux

President and CEO

