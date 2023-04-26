Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 28 April 2023. ISIN DK0062266391 -------------------------------------------------- Name PFA Invest Balance C Akkumulerende -------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 291651 -------------------------------------------------- Short name PFIBCA -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66