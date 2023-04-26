Anzeige
26.04.2023 | 08:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 

28 April 2023.



ISIN      DK0062266391           
--------------------------------------------------
Name      PFA Invest Balance C Akkumulerende
--------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS  
--------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  291651              
--------------------------------------------------
Short name   PFIBCA              
--------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                
--------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
