

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser (RBGPF.PK, RB.L), on Wednesday, reported Q1 group like-for-like or LFL net revenue growth of 7.9%, reflecting broad-based growth across all Business Units and geographies.



Price / mix was up 12.4% benefiting from strong carry over pricing from H2 2022, while volumes declined by -4.5% with improving trends.



Hygiene LFL net revenue growth of was 2.0%, reflecting strong growth in Finish, Harpic and Vanish led by innovation and penetration building initiatives. Health LFL net revenue rose 12.5%, driven by strong performance across the company's OTC portfolio with 30% growth in the quarter.



Nutrition LFL net revenue growth of 11.9% reflects broad-based delivery with continued mid-single digit growth in developing markets and mid-teens growth in the US, due to restocking of retailer inventories.



Further, the company now expects Group LFL net revenue growth of 3% - 5% for the year, including the lapping of the US Nutrition impact in 2022.



