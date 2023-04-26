

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment management firm Man Group plc (MNGPF.PK) reported assets under management (AUM) of $144.7 billion as at 31 March 2023 compared to $143.3 billion as on December 31, 2022.



The company reported positive investment performance of $0.7 billion; net inflows of $1.1 billion.



Man Group is a global, technology-empowered active investment management firm focused on delivering alpha and portfolio solutions for clients. Headquartered in London, it manage $144.7 billion26 and operate across multiple offices globally.



