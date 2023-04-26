Ulrik Nehammer takes on expanded role of chairman, international; Cathy Mauzaize promoted to president, EMEA; Fabio Spoletini joins ServiceNow as vice president, EMEA South

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes the world work better for everyone, today announced expanded leadership roles and promotions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This comes as part of the company's continued commitment to investment, innovation, and ambitious growth in the region.

The leadership appointments include:

EMEA President Ulrik Nehammer is promoted to chairman, international. In this strategic advisory role, Nehammer will bring his expertise to global customer accounts and strategic planning.

Current Vice President EMEA South, Cathy Mauzaize is promoted to president, EMEA. In her role, Mauzaize will drive the growth strategy in EMEA to support ServiceNow in becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.

Fabio Spoletini has joined ServiceNow as vice president, EMEA South, leading business development across the extensive and diverse area of Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

"EMEA is driving tremendous growth and Cathy is an exceptional leader who I know will propel the region's continued success," said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer, ServiceNow. "It is a testament to our culture and talent that we can draw from such an incredible bench of executives when new opportunities arise. Cathy's, Ulrik's, and Fabio's appointments position ServiceNow with the best international expertise and leadership for our employees, customers, and partners."

Since joining ServiceNow as EMEA president in 2022, Nehammer's strong leadership and deep customer relationships have built a tremendous foundation for ServiceNow's growth in the region. As co-executive sponsor of the Women at ServiceNow belonging group, he has been an ally for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Complemented with his past global experience at Salesforce and Coca-Cola, his new role will bring his strategic insight to customers across all markets.

"To support customers on their path to profit and growth, a deep understanding of their challenges and needs is essential," says Nehammer. "I am looking forward to bringing my C-Suite experience and customer perspective to the global team and accelerate our international growth."

Mauzaize joined ServiceNow in 2021 as vice president, EMEA South. Since joining, she has brought her 30-plus years of technology experience to key customer accounts in the region, such as Carrefour, Lavazza, and Sasol, and has been a champion for gender equality and diversity initiatives. Mauzaize previously held senior leadership roles across companies including Microsoft, SAP, Dell, PwC, and Hewlett Packard.

"Since joining ServiceNow, I have seen first-hand the power of our platform to drive digital and business transformation for our customers. Combined with our industry-leading teams, the opportunity in EMEA is immense," said Mauzaize. "The needs and considerations of our customers, teams, and partners are truly unique. I'm honoured to build on the strong foundation that's in place to accelerate this diverse region's trajectory."

Spoletini brings more than 25 years' experience in enterprise software and digital transformation to ServiceNow-most recently from Oracle. His record of successful international team leadership is driven by passion for the business, strategic partnerships, and customer-first strategies.

"I've watched ServiceNow from afar for several years and have admired the vision of the company in making the world work better," says Spoletini. "Faced with a broad range of customer, macro-economic, and technology challenges, businesses are looking to ServiceNow as the solution to accelerate their digitalization. I'm excited help our customers reach their potential with ServiceNow."

