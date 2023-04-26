

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023, and reported that the forward sales position at 1 January 2023 was £1.0 billion, down 36% year-on-year as the challenging trading environment in the second half of 2022 resulted in lower sales rates and elevated cancellation rates, particularly in Q4.



The company stated that it has seen a steady improvement in sales rates from the beginning of the financial year, achieving net private sales per outlet of 0.62 in the first quarter, compared with 0.30 in Q4 2022 and 0.98 in Q1 2022.



Overall pricing remained firm in the first quarter, with the Group's private average selling price on completions up 10% on Q1 2022 and up 4% on Q4 2022.



'We anticipate average open sales outlets will remain broadly flat during 2023 at 250-260 outlets. If sales rates continue around the level seen year to date, we would expect full year 2023 volumes to be toward the top end of the previously indicated range of 8,000 to 9,000 completions. With sales rates being atypical over the recent months, it remains unclear how trading will develop for the remainder of 2023. As outlined at our 2022 full year results, lower completions and build cost inflation outstripping the more modest increase in ASP are, as expected, having a significant impact on the Group's profit margins this year...,' the company said.



