

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis PLC (ELM.L), a specialty chemicals company, Wednesday said its trading performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations.



Revenue in the first quarter was flat on an underlying basis compared with the prior year period. The company said this was due to the benefits from prior year pricing actions and improved mix offset weaker volumes, primarily in Coatings.



'For the full year, we are confident that further strategic progress will drive improved financial performance and a further reduction in leverage, in line with expectations,' the company said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX