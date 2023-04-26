DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1G LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 32283.1415

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78029

CODE: CJ1G LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

