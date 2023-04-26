DJ Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

26-Apr-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.828

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1895831

CODE: PRIG LN

ISIN: LU1931975236

