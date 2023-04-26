DJ Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Apr-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.8657

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6476044

CODE: INFL LN

ISIN: LU1390062245

