VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - April 26, 2023

Dassault Systèmes: Solid First Quarter Driven by Strong Subscription, Reaffirming FY23 Objectives

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), today announced IFRS unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Group's Board of Directors approved these results on April 25, 2023. This press release also includes financial information on a non-IFRS basis and reconciliations with IFRS figures in the Appendix to this communication.

Summary Highlights

(unaudited, IFRS & non-IFRS unless otherwise noted,

all revenue growth rates in constant currencies)

1Q23: Revenue increased 7% with software revenue up 6%. Recurring revenue rose 10%, driven by strong subscription growth of 14%.

1Q23: Cloud software revenue increased 17%. 3D EXPERIENCE software revenue rose 10%.

EXPERIENCE software revenue rose 10%. 1Q23: IFRS Operating Margin of 20.8%. Non-IFRS Operating Margin of 31.0%, well-aligned with objectives, while continuing to invest to support future growth.

1Q23: IFRS diluted EPS declined 3% to €0.19 as reported. Non-IFRS diluted EPS grew 1% to €0.28 as reported, at the high-end of the objective range.

1Q23: Record IFRS operating cash flow of €783 million, up 24%. Dassault Systèmes is now deleveraged.

FY2023: Reaffirming non-IFRS objectives of diluted EPS reaching €1.18-€1.20 and revenue growth of 8%-9%.

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes' Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer commented:

"As the Experience Economy and the circular economy are converging, our valued customers see reinventing a sustainable economy as both a challenge and a significant opportunity to differentiate. Our most advanced clients demonstrate the value of experience-based product creation and confirm the importance of expanding product life cycle management to material circularity. They rely on Dassault Systèmes to imagine new solutions, create differentiated offerings and new ways of operating. Today, the innovators who create, produce and run sustainable experiences, think in terms of lifecycle and systems of systems.

We make this a reality through our virtual twin experiences, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, that offer a unique combination of science (including material sciences, biology, mechanics, electronics and chemistry), modeling, simulation and AI-based data science. Dassault Systèmes empowers customers with a holistic approach to innovation and the ability to seamlessly link value creation with value experienced, design and usage, to cover the full experience lifecycle.

The wide adoption of virtual twin experiences by user communities is the catalyst of new ways of collaborating at scale and capitalizing knowledge and know-how, based on "Experience as a Service". Today's and tomorrow's industry leaders are those who leverage platforms and virtual twins to connect supply and demand, to bring together new experience-centered industrial value networks, and to build a heritage of knowledge and know-how. Investing in virtual twin experiences is the most valuable way to create sustainable paths for the future."

Dassault Systèmes' Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer Commentary

(revenue growth rates in constant currencies, data on a non-IFRS basis)

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes' Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer, commented:

"For our customers, their business environment remains volatile. To increase agility and profitability, clients are turning to Dassault Systèmes to enable real-time analysis of raw material and part substitutions, as well as the reshaping of value networks.

In Manufacturing Industries, sustainability is driving a reimagining of portfolios. There is a race to innovate across all subsectors from new mobility to clean energy. In Life Sciences, smarter approaches to research and development - from the Virtual Twin of the Human to Synthetic Control Arms - are vital to advance and scale complex therapeutics and promote the patient journey towards precision medicine.

These transformations can only be achieved with our deep-science and platform based Virtual Twin Experiences. As we look to the remainder of the year, we are uniquely well positioned to turn challenges into opportunities and execute successfully against the significant business drivers before us."

Financial Summary

In millions of Euros,

except per share data and percentages



IFRS Non-IFRS Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Change in constant currencies Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change Change in constant currencies Total Revenue 1,434.2 1,324.5 8% 7% 1,434.2 1,324.6 8% 7% Software Revenue 1,288.2 1,205.5 7% 6% 1,288.2 1,205.6 7% 6% Operating Margin 20.8% 25.3% (4.5)pts 31.0% 35.0% (4.0)pts Diluted EPS 0.19 0.20 (3)% 0.28 0.27 1% 1%

First Quarter 2023 Versus 2022 Financial Comparisons

(unaudited, all revenue growth rates in constant currencies)

Total Revenue (IFRS and non-IFRS) : Total revenue grew 7% to €1.43 billion. Software revenue increased 6%, to €1.29 billion. Subscription & support revenue rose 10%; recurring revenue represented 84% of total software revenue. Licenses and other software revenue declined 10%, to €211 million, driven by stronger than expected headwinds from China. Services revenue increased 21%, during the quarter.





Total revenue grew 7% to €1.43 billion. Software revenue increased 6%, to €1.29 billion. Subscription & support revenue rose 10%; recurring revenue represented 84% of total software revenue. Licenses and other software revenue declined 10%, to €211 million, driven by stronger than expected headwinds from China. Services revenue increased 21%, during the quarter. Software Revenue by Geography ( IFRS and non-IFRS): The Americas revenue grew 6% to represent 41% of software revenue. The region benefited from strong performance in Life Sciences and High-Tech, and good results in Mainstream Innovation. In Europe, revenue increased 12% to 36% of software revenue, thanks to strong results in western and southern Europe, and Transportation & Mobility from an industry perspective. In the Asia region, revenue declined 3% driven by China, down 8%, during the quarter. This was partially offset by robust, double-digit growth in India. Asia represented 22% of software revenue at the end of the first quarter.





The Americas revenue grew 6% to represent 41% of software revenue. The region benefited from strong performance in Life Sciences and High-Tech, and good results in Mainstream Innovation. In Europe, revenue increased 12% to 36% of software revenue, thanks to strong results in western and southern Europe, and Transportation & Mobility from an industry perspective. In the Asia region, revenue declined 3% driven by China, down 8%, during the quarter. This was partially offset by robust, double-digit growth in India. Asia represented 22% of software revenue at the end of the first quarter. Software Revenue by Product Line:



Industrial Innovation software revenue rose 4% to €685.1 million on both an IFRS and non-IFRS basis, thanks to double-digit growth in subscription revenue, driven by strong momentum in CATIA and ENOVIA. SIMULIA and NETVIBES also performed well. Industrial Innovation software represented 53% of software revenue, during the period.



Li fe Sciences software revenue rose 11% on both an IFRS and non-IFRS basis, to €292.9 million to account for 23% of software revenue. MEDIDATA continued to exhibit strong momentum, growing 13% during the period.



Mainstream Innovation software revenue totaled €310.1 million on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis, an increase of 4%, and representing 24% of software revenue. SOLIDWORKS reported low single-digit growth, against a relatively high comparison base. CENTRIC PLM performed well, benefiting from its leading market position and successful diversification strategy.





Software Revenue by Industry (IFRS and non-IFRS) : Aerospace & Defense, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Marine & Offshore and Cities & Public Services exhibited some of the highest growth rates during the quarter.





Aerospace & Defense, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Marine & Offshore and Cities & Public Services exhibited some of the highest growth rates during the quarter. Key Strategic D rivers ( IFRS and non-IFRS) : 3D EXPERIENCE software revenue increased 10% and represented 31% of 3D EXPERIENCE Eligible software revenue. Cloud software revenue grew 17% and represented 24% of software revenue, during the period.





EXPERIENCE software revenue increased 10% and represented 31% of EXPERIENCE Eligible software revenue. Cloud software revenue grew 17% and represented 24% of software revenue, during the period. Operating Income and Margin : IFRS operating income declined 11%, as reported. Non-IFRS operating income declined 4% to €444.8 million, as reported. The IFRS operating margin was 20.8% compared to 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022. The non-IFRS operating margin totaled 31.0%, versus 35.0% for the comparable period last year.





: IFRS operating income declined 11%, as reported. Non-IFRS operating income declined 4% to €444.8 million, as reported. The IFRS operating margin was 20.8% compared to 25.3% in the first quarter of 2022. The non-IFRS operating margin totaled 31.0%, versus 35.0% for the comparable period last year. Earnings p er Share : IFRS diluted EPS decreased 3% to €0.19, as reported. Non-IFRS diluted EPS grew 1% to €0.28, as reported.





: IFRS diluted EPS decreased 3% to €0.19, as reported. Non-IFRS diluted EPS grew 1% to €0.28, as reported. Ca sh Flow from Operations (IFRS): Cash flow from operations totaled a record €783 million, an increase of 24% relative to the same period last year.





Cash flow from operations totaled a record €783 million, an increase of 24% relative to the same period last year. Balance Sheet (IFRS): Dassault Systèmes' net financial position totaled €459 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of €686 million, compared to €(227) million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled €3.468 billion at the end of the quarter.





Dassault Systèmes' Chief Financial Officer Commentary

(revenue growth rates in constant currencies, data on a non-IFRS basis, cash flow IFRS)

Rouven Bergmann, Dassault Systèmes' Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"We had a solid start of the year as we remained focused on the fundamentals of our business model, increasing the share of predictable revenue with strong growth in subscription and cloud revenue up 14% and 17% respectively, while delivering on the profitability targets. As a result, total revenue grew 7%, in line with our objectives, offsetting stronger than expected headwinds from China, demonstrating the durability of our well-diversified model. Recurring revenue rose 10%, and represented 84% of software revenue.

Adding to the fundamentals, we generated a record high Cash from Operations, up 24% to €783 million. As expected, we are now deleveraged, nearly one year ahead of schedule. This strong performance is highlighted by good Q1 profitability with diluted earnings per share of €0.28 and an operating margin of 31%, both in line with our target range. We achieved our objectives while continuing to invest to support our long-term growth, increasing headcount 8%.

For the full year 2023, we are positioned for continued growth, supported by our strong value proposition and long-term structural drivers across our end markets. We are reaffirming our objectives of revenue growth of 8% to 9% and diluted earnings per share of €1.18 to €1.20."

Financial Objectives for 2023

Dassault Systèmes' second quarter and 2023 financial objectives presented below are given on a non-IFRS basis and reflect the principal 2023 currency exchange rate assumptions for the US dollar and Japanese yen as well as the potential impact from additional non-Euro currencies:

Q2 2023 FY 2023 Total Revenue (billion) €1.440 - €1.463 €5.940 - €5.990 Growth 4 - 6% 5 - 6% Growth ex FX 7 - 9% 8 - 9% Software revenue growth * 7 - 9% 8 - 9% Of which licenses and other software revenue growth * 0 - 5% 2 - 5% Of which recurring revenue growth * 9 - 10% 10 - 11% Services revenue growth * 6 - 8% 5 - 7% Operating Margin 30% - 30.5% 32.3% - 32.6% EPS Diluted €0.27 - €0.28 €1.18 - €1.20 Growth 3 - 6% 4 - 6% Growth ex FX 8 - 10% 8 - 10% US dollar $1.10 per Euro $1.09 per Euro Japanese yen (before hedging) JPY 140.0 per Euro JPY 140.5 per Euro * Growth in Constant Currencies

These objectives are prepared and communicated only on a non-IFRS basis and are subject to the cautionary statement set forth below.

The 2023 non-IFRS financial objectives set forth above do not take into account the following accounting elements below and are estimated based upon the 2023 principal currency exchange rates above: no significant contract liabilities write-downs; share-based compensation expenses, including related social charges, estimated at approximately €135 million (these estimates do not include any new stock option or share grants issued after March 31, 2023); amortization of acquired intangibles and of tangibles reevaluation, estimated at approximately €374 million, largely impacted by the acquisition of Medidata; and lease incentives of acquired companies at approximately €3 million.

The above objectives also do not include any impact from other operating income and expenses, net principally comprised of acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, and impairment of goodwill and acquired intangible assets; from one-time items included in financial revenue; from one-time tax effects; and from the income tax effects of these non-IFRS adjustments. Finally, these estimates do not include any new acquisitions or restructuring completed after March 31, 2023.

Corporate Announcements

March 23, 2023: Global Medidata Certification Model Helps Rave EDC Study Builders Create New Value for Their Companies





March 17, 2023: Dassault Systèmes: Filing of the 2022 Universal registration document





March 15, 2023: Dassault Systèmes announces the launch of a new global employee shareholding program





March 8, 2023: European Space Agency and Dassault Systèmes Sign Letter of Intent to Support Space Startups and Entrepreneurship across Europe





March 7, 2023: Allucent Expands Use of Medidata Clinical Cloud to Accelerate New Drug Development for Unmet Patient Needs





March 2, 2023: Medidata Drives Diversity in Clinical Trials, Passing 30,000 Studies and 9 Million Participants





February 21, 2023: Medidata Bolsters Senior Leadership Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Life Sciences with Unmatched End-to-End Solutions





February 10, 2023: Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE World 2023: Connecting Emotion, Innovation and Creation for a More Sustainable World





EXPERIENCE World 2023: Connecting Emotion, Innovation and Creation for a More Sustainable World February 2, 2023: Dassault Systèmes Developed a New Data Science Solution to Allow Renault Group to Optimize Vehicle Costs





January 19, 2023: Dassault Systèmes and IBM collaborate to accelerate the sustainable transformation of asset-intensive industries thanks to virtual twin experiences





January 12, 2023: Dassault Systèmes Presents Urban Renaissance, Featuring a 3D Mapping Project Illustrating the City of Tomorrow by Korean Artist Yiyun Kang





January 9, 2023: Dassault Systèmes Governance Plan Announced in 2022 Now Effective





January 6, 2023: CES 2023: The Software République and the Région Île-de-France launch the "AI for Urban Mobility" challenge





Today's Webcast and Conference Call Information

Today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Dassault Systèmes will host, from London, a webcasted presentation at 9:00 AM London Time / 10:00 AM Paris time, and will then host a conference call at 9:00 AM New York time / 2:00 PM London time / 3:00 PM Paris time. The webcasted presentation and conference calls will be available online by accessing investor.3ds.com.

Additional investor information is available at investor.3ds.com or by calling Dassault Systèmes' Investor Relations at +33.1.61.62.69.24.

Investor Relations Events

Capital Markets Day: June 9, 2023

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release: July 25, 2023

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release: October 25, 2023

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release: February 1, 2024

Forward-looking Information

Statements herein that are not historical facts but express expectations or objectives for the future, including but not limited to statements regarding the Group's non-IFRS financial performance objectives are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Dassault Systèmes management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or performances may differ materially from those in such statements due to a range of factors.

The Group's actual results or performance may be materially negatively affected by numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in the "Risk Factors" section 1.9 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document ('Document d'enregistrement universel') filed with the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) on March 17, 2023, available on the Group's website www.3ds.com.

In particular, please refer to the risk factor "Uncertain Global Economic Environment" in section 1.9.1.1 of the 2022 Universal Registration Document set out below for ease of reference:

"In light of the uncertainties regarding economic, business, social, health and geopolitical conditions at the global level, Dassault Systèmes' revenue, net earnings and cash flows may grow more slowly, whether on an annual or quarterly basis, mainly due to the following factors:

the deployment of Dassault Systèmes' solutions may represent a large portion of a customer's investments in software technology. Decisions to make such an investment are impacted by the economic environment in which the customers operate. Uncertain global geopolitical, economic and health conditions and the lack of visibility or the lack of financial resources may cause some customers, e.g. within the automotive, aerospace, energy or natural resources industries, to reduce, postpone or terminate their investments, or to reduce or not renew ongoing paid maintenance for their installed base, which impact larger customers' revenue with their respective sub-contractors;

the political, economic and monetary situation in certain geographic regions where Dassault Systèmes operates could become more volatile and impact Dassault Systèmes' business, for example, due to stricter export compliance rules or the introduction of new customs tariffs;

continued pressure or volatility on raw materials and energy prices could also slow down Dassault Systèmes' diversification efforts in new industries;

uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of inflation could adversely affect the financial position of Dassault Systèmes; and

the sales cycle of the Dassault Systèmes' products - already relatively long due to the strategic nature of such investments for customers - could further lengthen.





The occurrence of crises - health and political crises in particular - could have consequences both for the health and safety of Dassault Systèmes' employees and for the Company. It could also adversely impact the financial situation or financing and supply capabilities of Dassault Systèmes' existing and potential customers, commercial and technology partners, some of whom may be forced to temporarily close sites or cease operations. A deteriorating economic environment could generate increased price pressure and affect the collection of receivables, which would negatively impact Dassault Systèmes' revenue, financial performance and market position.

Dassault Systèmes makes every effort to take into consideration this uncertain macroeconomic outlook. Dassault Systèmes' business results, however, may not develop as anticipated. Furthermore, due to factors affecting sales of Dassault Systèmes' products and services, there may be a substantial time lag between an improvement in global economic and business conditions and an upswing in the Company's business results.

In preparing such forward-looking statements, the Group has in particular assumed an average US dollar to euro exchange rate of US$1.10 per €1.00 as well as an average Japanese yen to euro exchange rate of JPY140.0 to €1.00, before hedging for the second quarter 2023. The Group has in particular assumed an average US dollar to euro exchange rate of US$1.09 per €1.00 as well as an average Japanese yen to euro exchange rate of JPY140.5 to €1.00, before hedging for the full year 2023. However, currency values fluctuate, and the Group's results may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Readers are cautioned that the supplemental non-IFRS financial information presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for IFRS measurements. The supplemental non-IFRS financial information should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, the Group's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled "non-IFRS" measures used by other companies. Specific limitations for individual non-IFRS measures are set forth in the Company's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on March 17, 2023.

In the tables accompanying this press release the Group sets forth its supplemental non-IFRS figures for revenue, operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share, which exclude the effect of adjusting the carrying value of acquired companies' deferred revenue, share-based compensation expense and related social charges, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and of tangibles reevaluation, certain other operating income and expense, net, including impairment of goodwill and acquired intangibles, the effect of adjusting lease incentives of acquired companies, certain one-time items included in financial revenue and other, net, and the income tax effect of the non-IFRS adjustments and certain one-time tax effects. The tables also set forth the most comparable IFRS financial measure and reconciliations of this information with non-IFRS information.

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited; in millions of Euros, except per share data, percentages, headcount and exchange rates)

Non-IFRS key figures exclude the effects of adjusting the carrying value of acquired companies' contract liabilities (deferred revenue), share-based compensation expense, including related social charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets and of tangible assets revaluation, lease incentives of acquired companies, other operating income and expense, net, including the acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, and impairment of goodwill and acquired intangible assets, certain one-time items included in financial loss, net, certain one-time tax effects and the income tax effects of these non-IFRS adjustments.

Comparable IFRS financial information and a reconciliation of the IFRS and non-IFRS measures are set forth in the separate tables within this Attachment.

In millions of Euros, except per share data, percentages, headcount and exchange rates







Non-IFRS reported Three months ended March 31,



2023 March 31,



2022 Change Change in constant currencies Total Revenue € 1,434.2 € 1,324.6 8% 7% Revenue breakdown by activity Software revenue 1,288.2 1,205.6 7% 6% Of which licenses and other software revenue 211.0 234.7 (10)% (10)% Of which subscription and support revenue 1,077.2 970.9 11% 10% Services revenue 146.0 119.0 23% 21% Software revenue breakdown by product line Industrial Innovation 685.1 654,4 5% 4% Life Sciences 292.9 254,0 15% 11% Mainstream Innovation 310.1 297,2 4% 4% Software Revenue breakdown by geography Americas 534.5 483.8 10% 6% Europe 469.5 422.3 11% 12% Asia 284.2 299.6 (5)% (3)% Operating income € 444.8 € 464.0 (4)% Operating margin 31.0% 35.0% Net income attributable to shareholders € 367.8 € 362.3 2% Diluted earnings per share € 0.28 € 0.27 1% 1% Closing headcount 24,753 22,898 8% Average Rate USD per Euro 1.07 1.12 (4)% Average Rate JPY per Euro 141.98 130.46 9%

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

ACQUISITIONS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT

(unaudited; in millions of Euros)

In millions of Euros



Non-IFRS reported o/w growth at constant rate and scope



o/w change of scope impact at current year rate



o/w FX impact on previous year figures



March 31,



2023 March 31,



2022 Change Revenue QTD 1,434.2 1,324.6 109.6 94.4 1.1 14.1

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited; in millions of Euros, except per share data and percentages)

In millions of Euros, except per share data and percentages











IFRS reported Three months ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Licenses and other software revenue 211.0 234.7 Subscription and Support revenue 1,077.2 970.9 Software revenue 1,288.2 1,205.5 Services revenue 146.0 119.0 Total Revenue € 1,434.2 € 1,324.5 Cost of software revenue (1) (115.5) (110.4) Cost of services revenue (122.4) (100.4) Research and development expenses (291.1) (244.5) Marketing and sales expenses (402.0) (337.3) General and administrative expenses (107.0) (96.1) Amortization of acquired intangible assets and of tangible assets revaluation (96.1) (95.9) Other operating income and expense, net (1.6) (4.8) Total Operating Expenses (1,135.6) (989.4) Operating Income € 298.6 € 335.1 Financial income (loss), net 18.2 (4.9) Income before income taxes € 316.8 € 330.3 Income tax expense (61.7) (66.2) Net Income € 255.1 € 264.0 Non-controlling interest 0.4 0.3 Net Income attributable to equity holders of the parent € 255.4 € 264.3 Basic earnings per share 0.19 0.20 Diluted earnings per share € 0.19 € 0.20 Basic weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 1,314.3 1,309.8 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) 1,327.0 1,325.8

(1) Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and of tangible assets revaluation.

IFRS reported







Three months ended March 31, 2023 Change (2) Change in constant currencies Total Revenue 8% 7% Revenue by activity Software revenue 7% 6% Services revenue 23% 21% Software Revenue by product line Industrial Innovation 5% 4% Life Sciences 15% 11% Mainstream Innovation 4% 4% Software Revenue by geography Americas 10% 6% Europe 11% 12% Asia (5)% (3)%

(2) Variation compared to the same period in the prior year.

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in millions of Euros)

In millions of Euros







IFRS reported March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 3,468.1 2,769.0 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,286.9 1,661.6 Contract assets 26.5 20.3 Other current assets 396.2 393.5 Total current assets 5,177.7 4,844.3 Property and equipment, net 810.7 819.9 Goodwill and Intangible assets, net 8,032.8 8,273.6 Other non-current assets 329.1 323.3 Total non-current assets 9,172.6 9,416.8 Total Assets € 14,350.3 € 14,261.1 LIABILITIES Trade accounts payable 181.1 216.3 Contract liabilities 1,600.6 1,536.6 Borrowings, current 270.8 258.6 Other current liabilities 799.3 869.6 Total current liabilities 2,851.8 2,881.0 Borrowings, non-current 2,738.1 2,737.4 Other non-current liabilities 1,280.2 1,317.8 Total non-current liabilities 4,018.3 4,055.2 Non-controlling interests 12.0 14.2 Parent shareholders' equity 7,468.3 7,310.7 Total Liabilities € 14,350.3 € 14,261.1

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(unaudited; in millions of Euros)

In millions of Euros











IFRS reported Three months ended March 31, March 31, Change







2023 2022 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 255.4 264.3 (8.9) Non-controlling interest (0.4) (0.3) (0.1) Net income 255.1 264.0 (9.0) Depreciation of property and equipment 44.8 45.9 (1.1) Amortization of intangible assets 98.6 99.0 (0.5) Adjustments for other non-cash items 23.4 31.2 (7.8) Changes in working capital 361.1 190.3 170.8 Net Cash From Operating Activities € 783.0 € 630.5 € 152.5 Additions to property, equipment and intangibles assets (34.7) (30.8) (3.9) Payment for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (3.5) 3.5 Other (5.1) (26.8) 21.7 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities € (39.8) € (61.1) € 21.3 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10.3 18.4 (8.1) Repurchase and sale of treasury stock 3.0 (526.9) 530.0 Capital increase - 198.6 (198.6) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (0.3) (0.5) 0.2 Proceeds from borrowings 12.6 2.9 9.7 Repayment of borrowings (1.1) (235.2) 234.2 Repayment of lease liabilities (24.7) (23.1) (1.7) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities € (0.2) € (565.8) € 565.6 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43.8) 25.1 (68.9) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents € 699.1 € 28.6 € 670.5 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period € 2,769.0 € 2,979.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period € 3,468.1 € 3,008.1

DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION

IFRS - NON-IFRS RECONCILIATION

(unaudited; in millions of Euros, except per share data and percentages)

Readers are cautioned that the supplemental non-IFRS information presented in this press release is subject to inherent limitations. It is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measurements. Also, the Group's supplemental non-IFRS financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled "non-IFRS" measures used by other companies. Further specific limitations for individual non-IFRS measures, and the reasons for presenting non-IFRS financial information, are set forth in the Group's Document d'Enregistrement Universel for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the AMF on March 17, 2023. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-IFRS financial information should be read not in isolation, but only in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS.

In millions of Euros, except per share data and percentages







Three months ended March 31, Change 2023 Adjustment(1)



2023 2022 Adjustment(1)



2022 IFRS



Non-IFRS(2)



IFRS Non-IFRS IFRS Non-IFRS Total Revenue € 1,434.2 - € 1,434.2 € 1,324.5 € 0.1 € 1,324.6 8% 8% Revenue breakdown by activity Software revenue 1,288.2 - 1,288.2 1,205.5 0.1 1,205.6 7% 7% Licenses and other software revenue 211.0 - 211.0 234.7 - 234.7 (10)% (10)% Subscription and Support revenue 1,077.2 - 1,077.2 970.9 0.1 970.9 11% 11% Recurring portion of Software revenue 84% 84% 81% 81% Services revenue 146.0 - 146.0 119.0 - 119.0 23% 23% Software Revenue breakdown by product line Industrial Innovation 685.1 - 685.1 654.4 - 654.4 5% 5% Life Sciences 292.9 - 292.9 254.0 - 254.0 15% 15% Mainstream Innovation 310.1 - 310.1 297.2 0.1 297.2 4% 4% Software Revenue breakdown by geography Americas 534.5 - 534.5 483.7 0.0 483.8 10% 10% Europe 469.5 - 469.5 422.2 - 422.3 11% 11% Asia 284.2 - 284.2 299.6 - 299.6 (5)% (5)% Total Operating Expenses € (1,135.6) € 146.2 € (989.4) € (989.4) € 128.8 € (860.6) 15% 15% Share-based compensation expense and related social charges (47.8) 47.8 - (27.5) 27.5 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and of tangible assets revaluation (96.1) 96.1 - (95.9) 95.9 - Lease incentives of acquired companies (0.7) 0.7 - (0.7) 0.7 - Other operating income and expense, net (1.6) 1.6 - (4.8) 4.8 - Operating Income € 298.6 € 146.2 € 444.8 € 335.1 € 128.9 € 464.0 (11)% (4)% Operating Margin 20.8% 31.0% 25.3% 35.0% Financial income (loss), net 18.2 0.9 19.1 (4.9) 0.4 (4.5) N/A N/A Income tax expense (61.7) (34.3) (96.0) (66.2) (31.0) (97.2) (7)% (1)% Non-controlling interest 0.4 (0.4) (0.0) 0.3 (0.3) (0.0) 40% N/A Net Income attributable to shareholders € 255.4 € 112.4 € 367.8 € 264.3 € 98.0 € 362.3 (3)% 2% Diluted Earnings Per Share (3) € 0.19 € 0.08 € 0.28 € 0.20 € 0.07 € 0.27 (3)% 1%

(1) In the reconciliation schedule above, (i) all adjustments to IFRS revenue data reflect the exclusion of the effect of adjusting the carrying value of acquired companies' contract liabilities (deferred revenue); (ii) adjustments to IFRS operating expense data reflect the exclusion of the amortization of acquired intangible assets and of tangible assets revaluation, share-based compensation expense, including related social charges, lease incentives of acquired companies, as detailed below, and other operating income and expense, net including acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses, and impairment of goodwill and acquired intangible assets; (iii) adjustments to IFRS financial loss, net reflect the exclusion of certain one-time items included in financial loss, net, and; (iv) all adjustments to IFRS income data reflect the combined effect of these adjustments, plus with respect to net income and diluted earnings per share, certain one-time tax effects and the income tax effect of the non-IFRS adjustments.

In millions of Euros, except percentages



Three months ended March 31, Change 2023



IFRS Share-based compensation expense and related social charges Lease incentives of acquired companies 2023



Non-IFRS 2022



IFRS Share-based compensation expense and related social charges Lease incentives of acquired companies 2022



Non-IFRS IFRS Non-



IFRS Cost of revenue (237.8) 2.2 0.2 (235.4) (210.7) 1.3 0.2 (209.2) 13% 12% Research and development expenses (291.1) 17.9 0.3 (272.8) (244.5) 9.2 0.3 (235.0) 19% 16% Marketing and sales expenses (402.0) 13.6 0.1 (388.3) (337.3) 8.1 0.1 (329.1) 19% 18% General and administrative expenses (107.0) 14.0 0.1 (92.9) (96.1) 8.9 0.1 (87.2) 11% 7% Total € 47.8 € 0.7 € 27.5 € 0.7

(2) The non-IFRS percentage increase (decrease) compares non-IFRS measures for the two different periods. In the event there is non-IFRS adjustment to the relevant measure for only one of the periods under comparison, the non-IFRS increase (decrease) compares the non-IFRS measure to the relevant IFRS measure.

(3) Based on a weighted average 1,327.0 million diluted shares for Q1 2023 and 1,325.8 million diluted shares for Q1 2022.